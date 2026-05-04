How Nina Sarkar, Now 38, Got The <i>Leja Leja Re</i> Body At 17: "Not A Fluke, Not For Faint-Hearted"

Nina Sarkar rose to fame almost overnight with the 2006 hit music video Leja Leja Re. At the age of 17, her charm and quiet intensity turned her into a cultural sensation. Behind that screen presence was a level of discipline and self-driven training that most people do not know about. Now, the star is sharing how she achieved her ideal body goal by following an intense K-pop-style fitness program.

In a video shared on Instagram, Nina Sarkar says, "My Leja Leja Re body was not a fluke. It was achieved through K-pop level fitness training. And no, it is not for the faint-hearted. It is pretty crazy. And honestly, it can only be done by people training to be an idol. So if you have job responsibilities or basically a real human life, it will be very tough on you."

The 38-year-old businesswoman claims that she had no coach at the time and began training herself at just 12 years old. She says she was obsessed and had the discipline to follow a strict regimen. "My daily rotation was sit-ups, leg raises, back arches, toe touches, seated forward falls, and splits. After that, I went swimming, running, monkey bar exercises, jungle gym training, several competitive sports, and hours of dance every single day," she reveals.

After that music video, CJ Entertainment flew her to Seoul and trained her in television anchoring with meticulous precision. She was coached on posture, drilled intensely on how to pose for the camera, and taught how to present products on screen.

Leja Leja Re was released in 2006 as part of the album Ustad & the Divas. The album presented a unique fusion of classical Indian music, featuring the legendary sarangi maestro Ustad Sultan Khan and contemporary pop vocals by Shreya Ghoshal. The iconic music video featured models Nina Sarkar and Varun Toorkey.

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