Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Stays Fit At 44 And Why Hot Yoga Puts Her To Sleep

Kim Kardashian is known for setting trends - whether it's bringing back the bike shorts craze or making athleisure chic enough for the boardroom. In a recent conversation with Vogue, the reality star and entrepreneur shared how she incorporates workouts into her intense daily workout regimen.

Kim Kardashian says her approach to her activewear line stems from her own hectic schedule. She always makes sure to include a workout in her busy day. "Sometimes, I don't have time to really change in between my day. I'll wake up, put on a workout outfit, take my kids to school, come back, work out, and then go right into a meeting," she told Vogue.

How Kim Kardashian Stays Fit at 44

As for her fitness routine, Kim Kardashian reveals that weightlifting is the foundation of her workouts. "I'm a big weightlifter, so I do a lot of weights," she shared.

Despite dealing with back issues, she prioritises strength training. "I've had some back issues, so I've had to readjust some of my workouts, but I have to do lower body in order to stay toned," she added.

Her daily regimen consists of an hour and a half of exercise, blending weight training with stretching and cardio.

Kim Kardashian also revealed that she prefers to do her workouts in the morning—but not without multitasking. "I am the kind of annoying workout person where I check my phone throughout the workout and respond to people," she laughed, joking that it "really frustrates" her trainer.

Workout Kim Kardashian Does Not Like

Still, there's one workout trend she can't get behind. "Any dancing workout," she confessed when asked about exercises she avoids. "I know I should get into hot yoga, but I did it once and I fell asleep. Just with the mood, and you lay down and close your eyes. I can fall asleep anywhere, so put me in the position to fall asleep, and I will."

With her commitment to fitness, Kim Kardashian makes sure to include a strenuous workout in her regimen and continues to make wellness look effortless.