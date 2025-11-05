Kim Kardashian Takes Kourtney To Court Over Breast-Milk Inspired Supplement In New Ad

Kourtney Kardashian has launched a new addition to her wellness brand Lemme: a colostrum-based supplement line, offered in gummy and liquid form, designed to support beauty and gut health.

In a playful new campaign, Kim Kardashian appears as a lawyer suing Kourtney for not sharing the product before it launched.

The gummies are priced at approx Rs 2,700 (USD 30) and the sugar-free 'liposomal liquid creamer' at around Rs 2,200 (USD 25). The liquid contains colostrum, lactoferrin, immunoglobulins, MCT oil and vitamin E. The line goes on sale via the brand's website tomorrow.

Kim Takes Kourtney To Court

For this new supplement launch campaign, the Kardashian sisters taps into their reality-TV chemistry and sibling rivalry for the vibes: Kim argues to the judge, "In this family, we share everything. NDAs, glam squads, group chats - and yes, supplements. So when I found out she was working on Lemme colostrum, I waited. And waited. And waited.

Meanwhile, Kourtney was looking more Facetuned by the day. But she kept saying, 'Kim, it's not ready yet.' So I had her followed."

Kourtney offers up a wink to fans of their show as she retorts, "Is it or is it not true that the prosecution once stated, and I quote, 'Maybe if you had a f **king business you were passionate about, you would know what it takes to run a f ** king business, but you don't. Well, now I do. And jealousy isn't grounds for litigation."

Kourtney further went on by saying that the supplement is not only for glow but also for improving her gut health and boast immunity.

The vibe is edgy and tongue-in-cheek, blending wellness-marketing (with a lot of claims) with pop-culture humour. But fun campaign aside, should you be trying? Let's try to break it down.

What Is Colostrum

Colostrum is the nutrient-rich fluid produced by mammals (including humans) in the first days after giving birth, designed to provide newborns with intense nourishment, antibodies and growth factors.

In marketing and social media, "colostrum supplements" (usually derived from bovine sources) have become a trending wellness product, touted for gut health, skin glow, immune support and even anti-ageing effects.

Influencers on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram often promote it as a "miracle" ingredient for bloating, digestion, skin and recovery.

How Colostrum Supplements Are Made

In case you are wondering, colostrum supplements are typically derived from cow's (bovine) colostrum rather than human breast-milk sources.

The process roughly involves collecting the colostrum from dairy cows shortly after calving, then processing it (dehydrating, purifying, sometimes isolating certain proteins such as immunoglobulins or lactoferrin) and converting it into powder, capsules, or liquid form for adult human consumption.

In the Kourtney's Lemme case, the liquid form also includes added lactoferrin, MCT oil and vitamin E alongside colostrum.

What The Scientific Studies Say

Let's start with the good first. A few studies does show:

Bovine colostrum supplementation in adults and children, may reduce stool frequency in gastrointestinal disease-trials

Some research shows promise for gut-health support (reduced intestinal permeability, endotoxemia) and upper-respiratory symptoms in athletes.

Another review reported improvements in strength, lean tissue, bone resorption in older adults undergoing resistance training with colostrum supplementation vs whey protein.

The Side Effects

The evidence is still preliminary: many studies are small, vary widely in dose, formulation, population and outcome. Lindsey Wohlford, a dietitian, stated in an interview with the University of Texas, "Further studies are needed, and more robust data collected, before a clear recommendation can be made on usage."

Colostrum is generally well tolerated in adults when taken by mouth short-term. But people with cow's milk allergy may react, and for pregnant or breast-feeding women there is insufficient data.

Moreover, because supplements aren't tightly regulated, there can be variation in product quality, dosage and manufacturing.

Some experts also note potential side-effects include gastrointestinal discomfort (nausea, gas) and risk for those allergic to milk proteins. And since bovine colostrum comes from animals there's some concern about contamination with diseased animal parts.

"Initial studies do show some promise with colostrum in certain areas such as immune function and gut health. However, research into colostrum supplements in humans is still in the early stages. For this reason, further studies are needed, and more robust data collected, before a clear recommendation can be made on usage," Dietitian Lindsey Wohlford says.

Bottomline

The launch by Kourtney Kardashian of a colostrum-based supplement line with her sister Kim in a campaign has tapped into the rising wellness trend of bovine colostrum supplements. While early studies hint at benefits - especially for gut or immune support in specific populations, the evidence in healthy adults remains limited and variable.