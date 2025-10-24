Kim Kardashian Reveals Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis Following Divorce From Kanye West: What It Means

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently opened up about a frightening discovery during a routine MRI scan - doctors found what she called a "little aneurysm" in her brain. The revelation was aired during the preview of season 7 of her reality show The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian explained that the doctors linked the aneurysm to extreme stress, especially in the wake of her divorce from Kanye West and the pressures of balancing her businesses, fame, and motherhood.

The 45-year-old mother of four got emotional sharing the diagnosis. Kim Kardashian has a lot going on in her life, including the high-profile divorce, challenges of passing the bar exam for law school while managing her kids, business, and fighting the burglars who robbed her in Paris. All of this led to stress, which could be a contributory factor to the aneurysm.

What Is A Brain Aneurysm?

According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm is a weak, balloon-like bulge in the wall of a blood vessel in the brain. It occurs when the vessel wall thins and swells due to pressure from blood flow.

While most aneurysms are small and harmless, it can be life-threatening if one ruptures and leads to bleeding around the brain. This is known as a haemorrhagic stroke. There are different types of aneurysms including saccular aneurysm, fusiform aneurysm, and mycotic aneurysm.

Symptoms of the condition include nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, blurred or double vision, sensitivity to light, seizure, loss of consciousness, and confusion. Risk factors for the condition include high blood pressure, smoking, genetics, and chronic stress. Early detection, as in Kim Kardashian's case, often allows for safe monitoring and preventive treatment before any rupture occurs.