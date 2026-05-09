What Happens When You Drink Green Tea Every Day For 2 Weeks, Harvard-Trained Gut Doctor Explains

If you are already into fitness or starting out, you, by now, have already heard that adding green tea to your diet is a must. For many, starting their day with a cup of green tea feels like a simple wellness ritual. But this drink may be doing far more for the body than just refreshment.

Packed with powerful antioxidants and other beneficial compounds, green tea has long been linked to better overall health. Regular consumption can positively affect metabolism, brain function, and even liver health.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard- and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, shared a video on Instagram, explaining how having a cup or two of green tea every day for just 14 days may lead to subtle but meaningful changes in the body. In the caption, he wrote, “This Happens When You Drink Green Tea Daily For 14 Days. Healthy habit—or overhyped trend?”

What Happens When You Drink Green Tea For 2 Weeks

In the clip, he mentioned that one of the first organs that could benefit hugely from green tea is the liver. “Green tea contains catechins like EGCG, antioxidants that are associated with lower liver inflammation and better metabolic health,” he said. These antioxidants work by fighting oxidative stress, linked to several health conditions.

The consumption of green tea boosts metabolism and improves insulin sensitivity. The doctor explained, “Your metabolism can improve. Green tea compounds can help support fat metabolism and insulin sensitivity.”

Another noticeable effect that Dr Sethi mentioned in the video was improved focus and mental alertness. Unlike coffee, green tea contains less caffeine and an amino acid called L-theanine. This combination, according to him, helps increase concentration and provide calm, steady energy. “Your brain gets gentle stimulation. Green tea contains a small amount of caffeine plus L-theanine, which can improve focus without the strong jitters some people get from coffee,” he said.

Despite its many health benefits, the doctor advised consuming only 1 to 3 cups of green tea per day, calling it a “simple and healthy habit.” He, however, warned against consuming concentrated green tea. “Avoid highly concentrated green tea extracts, which are linked to rare hepatocellular injury,” he explained.

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