Nutritionist Shares How She Lost 18 Kg In 3 Months Without Starving

Weight loss is a gradual process that depends on consistent lifestyle changes. Sustainable weight loss only comes from building healthy habits rather than relying on extreme diets or shortcuts. Amid this broader conversation around fitness and well-being, one woman's remarkable transformation has caught attention online.

Fitness coach and nutritionist Reet Kaur managed to lose an impressive 18 kg in just 12 weeks. In a post shared on Instagram, she reveals the practical tips and lifestyle changes that helped her achieve this goal. "These things worked like magic to me when I started working on my weight loss journey," she wrote.

1. Focus On Adding, Not Restricting

Add more protein, fibre, and whole foods to your diet. The fuller you feel, the more you will naturally eat less junk and have fewer cravings.

2. Volume Eating

"Loading up on veggies, lean protein, and high-water foods lets me eat big portions while still staying in a calorie deficit," Reet says.

3. Steps Over Crazy Cardio

Just hitting 8K-10K steps a day can make a massive difference without exhausting workouts.

4. Strength Training Over Starving

Lifting weights 4-5x a week shapes your body and keeps my metabolism high.

5. No Cheat Days

Instead of cheating, the nutritionist recommends making healthier versions of your favourite foods so you never feel deprived.

6. Sleep And Stress Were Game-Changers

"Prioritising rest and managing stress helped stop emotional eating and late-night cravings," she adds.

7. Eat What You Love, Just Smarter

No cutting out foods! Just adjust your portion sizes and use high-protein, lower-calorie swaps.

Weight Loss Doesn't Mean Suffering

It means smarter choices, not extreme restrictions. Stay consistent, and results will come. Reet shares she didn't aim to lose 10 kgs a month. Most of the people out there have unrealistic goals, it's gonna disappoint and nothing else, so better set realistic goals.

"I usually eat what's cooked at home and make those meals balanced to eliminate the fatigue of making separate meals, which saves lots of time," the fitness coach mentions. The foundation of this approach is building meals around vegetables, lean proteins and complex carbohydrates.

Eliminate cold drinks, frappes and thick shakes from your diet. It is generally recommended to aim for a slow and steady weight loss of under 1 kg per week for sustainable results.

Also Read | Australian Fitness Coach Shares How Eating More Protein And Vegetables Can Reduce Body Fat