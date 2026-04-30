Sisterhood Over Catfights, Lara Dutta Recalls Miss India Days With Priyanka Chopra And Dia Mirza: "I Come From A Family Of <i>Faujis</i>"

Lara Dutta marked her entry into the world of glamour in 2000 when she was crowned Miss India Universe at the Femina Miss India Pageant. The year was a historic milestone in Indian pageantry that gave us two other divas who went on to make their mark in the film industry - Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza, who won the titles Miss India World and Miss India Asia Pacific respectively.

What is endearing, though, is how the competition led to forming an everlasting bond of friendship between the three.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Lara Dutta responded to how she believes in the little things. In an old interview with Simi Garewal, the actress was asked about how she had done Priyanka Chopra's makeup and taken Dia Mirza under her wing - a true sign of comradeship.

Simi Garewal noted that it was rather 'unusual' but 'generous' and 'not competitive'.

In this conversation, she gave a rather insightful answer when asked how, in an industry where we only hear of catfights, how she keeps her conscience so rooted in what truly matters.

Circling back to the same, Lara Dutta says, "It takes work for sure. But I think I'm also blessed. I have an environment around me that is very untouched by who I am, or what my achievements are, or what my bank balance is. And I think when you have that kind of foundation, when you have that environment around me - I come from a family of faujis - the mentality and the outlook on life is very different."

She elaborated on how every perception is not driven by "wealth and status", and that's just how she has been raised.

She continues, "Whether my films worked at the box office or regardless of how rich or famous or glamorous I became, my family remained very untouched by that. I think if you look through archival things, you will rarely see my parents or my family at any kind of filmy events, never at any filmy parties."

On How Life Is Transient, Irrespective Of How Big A Star

Lara Dutta provides a very refreshing perspective on how life is transient, and hence wealth and fame isn't everything.

She says, "I have seen it with the biggest of big actors, who were legends in their days. Two generations down, those generations don't even know those actors anymore. So what are we clinging to? What is it that finally drives you as a human being? I just feel that my journey here on a human level is far beyond just my profession, just who I identify or the world identifies with me as. And I genuinely believe - I've always lived by the, I don't know, whatever you want to call it, motto or mantra - that it's very important for me to leave a place in a slightly better way than what I found it at."

"I've seen enough people in this industry who've changed when success has come their way. And I do believe that how you treat people really is paramount. You just need to be a good human being. That's it," concludes the actress.

Meeting Priyanka In London

In September 2021, Priyanka Chopra had shared a picture on Instagram of a get-together that she had in London with Lara Dutta and her daughter Saira Bhupathi.

Priyanka Chopra with Lara Dutta and daughter Saira

Clocking 21 years of friendship, Lara Dutta had re-shared the image and written, "Next gen friendships."

Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra, and Dia Mirza continue to be solid friends, often being the epitome of friendship.

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