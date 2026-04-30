Exclusive: Lara Dutta On 16 Years Of <i>Housefull</i> "Fun" And Being Friends With 'Biggest Prankster' Akshay Kumar

Back in 2010, Sajid Khan cracked the code for a true-blue ensemble blockbuster with the 'OG' Housefull. And no, he wasn't 'joking' when he set out to make a landmark in the romantic comedy genre.

The debate about multi-starrers has raged consistently in Hindi cinema for years. Yet Housefull stands out as the one where no cast member could have succeeded without the others, turning it into the laughter brigade it became.

As the film clocks 16 years today, NDTV caught up with one of its stunning female leads, Lara Dutta. She played the role of Hetal Patel, a modern gujarati girl who lives in London and works in a casino.

Lara Dutta in Housefull

She kept bursting into splits every two minutes while recalling the hilarity on a set she calls the most fun one ever.

OG Housefull Cast

'Akshay, Riteish - They Are Like Family'

They say working with your best friends feels more like play than work. That's exactly what the lavish Housefull world was for Lara Dutta-from serene beaches in Italy to London skyscrapers, every moment cherished.

She also credited producer Sajid Nadiadwala for fostering a homely atmosphere.

"I had so much fun on this project. Akshay and Riteish are like family. Everybody-even Boman, Lillette, Sajid-felt it was special. None of us thought we were just going there to do a job. Sajid Nadiadwala created an environment where we travelled, shot in Italy, and enjoyed it all."

Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta and Riteish Deshmukh in Housefull

The Weirdest Friendship With Akshay Kumar

If there's a testament to an enduring personal and professional bond, it's Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta. One for the ages.

Over two decades of camaraderie, Lara Dutta debuted in her 2003 hit Andaaz alongside Akshay Kumar, who has since been a friend, philosopher and guide.

She speaks glowingly of him, "The wonderful thing about Akshay Kumar is his consistency-a rarity in this industry. The person he was on day one hasn't changed. When I work with him, I know we'll start and finish on time."

Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar in Housefull

Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar have teamed up in numerous Hindi films beyond Andaaz and Housefull, including Blue, Bhagam Bhag, Singh Is Bliing and Bell Bottom. She revels in how he's always challenged her to tackle the impossible.

Recalling an incident on the Blue sets, she shares, "I would never have done it. I had severe hydrophobia. Akshay pushed me to overcome that fear I thought I'd never conquer. He brings amazing positivity to set-the energy stays high. Plus, he's one of the biggest pranksters, so you always watch your back."

Beyond the camaraderie, Akshay Kumar calls her up for roles in the oddest ways. Lara Dutta says she'd join any project he approaches her for, but his pitches are something else.

"He calls in the middle of COVID: 'Tere baal safed hue kya? Indira Gandhi ka role karegi?' I'm like, where's this coming from? Any context? He's just like, 'Okay.'"

Lara went on to play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the 2021 spy thriller Bell Bottom.

'No Entry' For No Entry

Lara truly carved a niche acing comedy in Hindi cinema. With 2000s blockbusters like Masti (2004), No Entry (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006) and Partner (2007), she showed impressive flair for physical and slapstick humour, as seen in Housefull.

Rumours of a No Entry sequel-directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor-have swirled for years.

Lara Dutta reacts, "I'd love to keep doing comedy. Scripts have evolved-now comedy-horror is a hit genre audiences enjoy. Everything comes full circle. I still hear great ones, but scheduling conflicts often kill them. There's been talk forever about the No Entry sequel. I loved Anees ji's fantastic script, but reasons beyond control keep it off the floors. Making audiences laugh is far harder than making them cry."

On how No Entry paved her comedy path, she adds, "I debuted with Andaaz, an incredible entry that let me showcase emotional range and cemented Priyanka and me, like we have arrived. But I'm supremely thankful to Boney ji and Anees sir for offering No Entry."

She continues, "I hadn't tried comedy before. They offered me both roles-Bipasha's and Kaajal's. After narration, I picked the suspicious Punjabi wife. It was new; my image was of Miss Universe glamour. I wanted to get away from it. My love affair with comedy and discovering my knack for it began with No Entry."

Comedy remains instinctive for Lara Dutta. She agrees with Akshay Kumar that not everything can be scripted.

She recalls one of Housefull's funniest scenes, where Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani and Riteish Deshmukh slap each other in utter confusion, with Lara witnessing it.

Laughing, she shares, "In that bed scene, with the blanket over my head-none of it was scripted. It flows from reacting in the moment. Notice the slap timing; that's what makes it funnier."

She adds, "Sajid Khan laughed uncontrollably behind the monitor mid-take-no cut."

As she narrates it, the scene instantly comes into our visualisation, for it is that vivid and iconic. In an age of re-relases, should we not deserves one for Housefull too?

Lara dutta is on board as she says, "Oh yes, I think the first part is the best."

Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta and Riteish Deshmukh in Housefull

We concur. Here's to 16 more years of laughter echoing, as we hope "Papa 'Nahi' Jaagega."

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