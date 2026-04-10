Lara Dutta Credits Akshay Kumar For Protecting Priyanka Chopra And Her On <i>Andaaz</i> Set: 'Saw Two Young Girls, Never Took Advantage'

Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra began their journeys in films together, which explains their bond to this day. The two won beauty pageants in 2000 and soon debuted alongside Akshay Kumar in the film Andaaz. Even though Priyanka's film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy with Sunny Deol released first.

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In conversation with atncanada's YouTube channel, Lara Dutta spoke about how protective Akshay Kumar was and how he guided both Priyanka Chopra and her as they began their journeys.

She was asked to speak of her debut film Andaaz for which she won the Best Female Debut at Filmfare Awards.

Lara Dutta said, "Of course I had Akshay Kumar, today who I consider a friend, philosopher, guide in the business. Just to have that environment around you where you felt protected and not exploited in any which way and people who kind of looked out for you. Even Akshay has always been extremely protective."

She continued, "Both Priyanka and I were coming in right at the same time. He saw two young girls coming in with stars in their eyes and zero guidance and direction. And he never took advantage of that."

"Today, I think he is such an incredibly street-smart person. He knows the business like the back of his hand, he knows what works. So, in that sense, I had a really strong springboard to take off from," concluded Lara Dutta.

About Andaaz

Directed by Raj Kanwar, Andaaz features Lara Dutta as Kajal, Priyanka Chopra in the role of Jiya, and Akshay Kumar portraying Raj. Released in 2003, the movie completed two decades in 2024.

To mark the 20th anniversary, Lara had shared a poster of the film and wrote a warm note for her co-stars.

The actress said, “And just like that…It's been 20 years. What an incredible, exhilarating journey. Always grateful. First of all, to the audience and fans! To Suneel Darshan for offering me my first film and being the wonderful, cultured, caring person he is. My dearest Raj ji for being the most patient teacher. My forever most handsome, most fun, always there for me Akshay Kumar for just being who he is.”

For Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta added, “Priyanka Chopra we'll always have each other's backs. Ever grateful for what the Indian film industry has given me. #andaaz #20years #films #cinema #indianfilmindustry #grateful #love #debut.”

Work

On the work front Lara Dutta was last seen in Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond and is rumoured to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.