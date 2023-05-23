Lara Dutta To Priyanka Chopra On 20 Years Of Andaaz: 'We'll Always Have Each Other's Backs'

Lara Dutta posted this image. (courtesy: larabhupathi)

Actress Lara Dutta has shared a very special post on Instagram today and for good reason. After all, it is the 20th anniversary of her debut film Andaaz. On the occasion, she shared a special note about working on the project. However, it is her message for her co-star Priyanka Chopra that has won hearts on the internet. In addition to featuring in the film together alongside Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra also won the Miss Universe and Miss World pageants respectively, in the same year. Sharing a poster of the film, Lara Dutta said, “And just like that…It's been 20 years. What an incredible, exhilarating journey. Always grateful. First of all, to the audience and fans! To Suneel Darshan for offering me my first film and being the wonderful, cultured, caring person he is. My dearest Raj ji for being the most patient teacher. My forever most handsome, most fun, always there for me Akshay Kumar for just being who he is.”

Tagging Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta said, “Priyanka Chopra we'll always have each other's backs. Ever grateful for what the Indian film industry has given me. #andaaz #20years #films #cinema #indianfilmindustry #grateful #love #debut.”

In response, Dia Mirza – who won the Miss Asia Pacific pageant in the same year as Lara and Priyanka –commented under her fellow Miss India winner's post with a heart, clap, and tiger emoji. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped heart emojis.

One week ago, Lara Dutta also celebrated 23 years since her Miss Universe win. She co-shared a post with the caption: “On this day, 23 years ago! Moment etched in our hearts forever! 12th May, 2000 the universe welcomed its first Miss Universe of the new millennium with our Miss Universe 2000, @larabhupathi. Happy Crowniversary, Queen. We love you!”

Last year, Dia Mirza also shared a throwback picture featuring her alongside her fellow Miss India winners – Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta. "Throwing it back to the year 2000," wrote Dia Mirza in the caption. In response, Lara Dutta said, "Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on."

Lara Dutta is married to tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi. On the work front, she was last seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.