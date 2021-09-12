'21 Years And Counting': Priyanka Chopra And Lara Dutta Caught Up In London. Dia Mirza Comments

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

What happens when two former beauty queens catch? One hell of a meet! That's exactly what went down when Lara Dutta met Priyanka Chopra in London, where the Dil Dhadakne Do actress has a home. Accompanying Lara Dutta was her daughter Saira, who received an adorable shout out from Priyanka Chopra in her Instagram post. Sharing a photo with her longtime friend Lara Dutta, Priyanka wrote: "21 years and counting... friendships that can pick up at any given time. Lara Dutta and her most shining star. Saira you're definitely your mum's daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories."

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta go a long way. Priyanka Chopra's win in 2000 marked the 5th Miss World win from India. Priyanka Chopra's fellow Miss India winners in 2000 were Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza. While Priyanka won Miss World title later that year, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe and Dia Mirza won the Miss Asia Pacific title. In the comments section, Dia Mirza wrote: "So glad you girls met."

In her post, Priyanka Chopra also remembered Pradeep Guha, who died last month. Priyanka Chopra, who met Pradeep during her pageant days in the year 2000, described had him as her "mentor" in her tribute post earlier.

Three years after her Miss World win, Priyanka Chopra stepped into Bollywood with The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta have co-starred in films such as Andaaz and Don 2.