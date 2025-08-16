After Mrunal Thakur Bodyshamed Bipasha Basu, Kareena Kapoor Khan Trolled For Mean Comments: "Poo In Real Life"

Mrunal Thakur was mercilessly trolled recently for throwing shades at Bipasha Basu and calling her muscles "manly". Two days back, Bipasha Basu too took an indirect jibe at Mrunal Thakur's comment, which was followed by the Son of Sardaar 2 actress apologising for her thoughtless remark many years ago.

Now, Reddit users have dug out some old interviews of Kareena Kapoor Khan, where the actress had made some mean comments on her colleagues in the profession.

What's Happening

Kareena Kapoor Khan had once called Sanjay Leela Bhansali a "confused director" when she lost her role in the Shah Rukh Khan-led Devdas to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Furthermore, Kareena had also said that Sridevi never had a historical hit.

About Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), Kareena had shared that the director Rakesh Roshan was more focused on his son, actor Hrithik Roshan. While she passed some nasty remarks on Ameesha Patel's pimples and undereye bags.

Some other comments included her calling Salman Khan a "bad actor" and stating that "being fat is not sexy".

How Redditors Reacted

As these old interview comments of Kareena Kapoor Khan resurfaced, Redditors slammed the Jab We Met actress.

One comment read, "Poo in real life!"

Someone else wrote, "I always point that out. Her fans pass her mean behaviour as "Sassy" and call her real life "Poo" as if it's an achievement."

Another Internet user mentioned, "Man, was this woman unfiltered. Haughty she may have been, but she gave film magazine readers their money's worth."

Someone else stated, "Thank god she started at a time when celebrities weren't crucified for singular statements on social media. But yes, she could use some diplomacy. SRK could teach her."

Another Internet user lashed out, "I swear she has forever been mean. I don't know what's iconic about that. Being disrespectful is not cool."

Reddit

Mrunal Thakur Controversy With Bipasha Basu

In a resurfaced video, Mrunal Thakur and her co-star Arjit Taneja were seen giving an interview during their Kumkum Bhagya days.

At one point, Arjit playfully teased her about doing a headstand, to which she jokingly replied that he could sit while she balanced on her head. Arjit then challenged her again to do push-ups.

Mrunal chimed in that he might be interested in marrying a strong, muscular woman. Arjit agreed that he would like to have a physically toned woman in his life. This led Mrunal to remark that he could choose Bipasha Basu. Mrunal Thakur said, "Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha." She added, "Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, okay?"

In A Nutshell

After Mrunal Thakur was severely trolled for her comment on Bipasha Basu's physique, the Internet came across several such remarks made by Kareena Kapoor Khan earlier. Tags like "OG mean girl" and "Real life Poo" flooded the comments section.