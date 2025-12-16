Saif Ali Khan Recalls Kareena Kapoor Khan Working With Other Male Actors During Their Dating Phase: "Maybe I Was Jealous"

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been married for 13 years. The duo fell in love on the sets of Tashan and started dating in 2007. In a recent conversation, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his feelings of jealousy and insecurity during their early dating phase, when Kareena worked with other male co-stars.

Speaking about the challenges of dating a famous actress, Saif revealed that he was "not easy to deal with".

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Saif shared: "Maybe I was a bit jealous and unsure of how to react to her working with other men. It was all new. These are emotions you need to process maturely, and you need a lot of trust and belief in each other. When things are new, and if you're naturally insecure in a relationship, it can be tricky to navigate."

He continued: "Normally, I had gone out with girls who had nothing to do with movies as such. The one that struck me was that my rivals would be her allies, and I was like, 'How do you work that?' But love triumphs that."

Saif Ali Khan On What Makes Kareena Kapoor Khan "Wonderful"

Saif also called Kareena a truly "incredible woman".

He said: "I am so lucky to be with her because she is one of the most patient and loving people I have met. She is absolutely wonderful. I can go on and on. I know it's a bit mushy. She makes a wonderful home for us. She's a very creative person in front of the camera, but she's equally creative with us."

He concluded by saying that Kareena's happiness has always been his top priority-even if it meant celebrating a rival's success.

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh, with whom he shares children Sara and Ibrahim.

