Saif Ali Khan On Being "Frightened" About Paralysis After Stabbing Attack: "Lost Feeling In My Leg For A While"

In the early hours of January 16, 2025, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an unidentified person at his Mumbai residence. He suffered injuries to his spine, neck, and hands after a fight broke out between the actor and the two assailants. Saif Ali Khan underwent 2.5 hours of neurosurgery, along with plastic surgery, at Lilavati Hospital. In a new conversation, Saif recalled the harrowing moments and the thoughts that still instil fear in him.

Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about the gruesome knife attack he faced earlier this year, and how it did not fundamentally change him as a person, as he has always been aware of certain things.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Saif said, "I feel incredibly lucky and blessed to have gotten away with it the way I did. It was very close. There was a nick there (spinal cord), and that could have led to paralysis. I had lost feeling in my leg for a while. The concept of being bedridden forever or being paralysed is frightening. It still frightens me."

He continued, "I'm appreciative that I'm healthy. That keeps me grateful. I've always known every day is a blessing. I've always lived a certain way, knowing that it's a privilege to even go through life the way we do."

When Kareena Kapoor Khan Spoke About Still Coming "To Terms" With The Stabbing Attack

In a sit-down conversation with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Kareena Kapoor had said, "We still haven't come to terms with it 100%, at least I haven't. Just the fear... I was very anxious in the first couple of months, and it was difficult to sleep and get back to normalcy. The memory fades more and more; it's there in your gut, it will always be there. It's like death; when you lose someone, you never really get over it. The memory fades day by day, and that's when the healing sets in."

The actor said she doesn't want to live in fear for her children.

"It's wrong to put that stress on them. It's been a tough journey to manoeuvre from anxiety to balancing the fact that I am a mother and I am also a wife, because at the same time, my husband was stabbed. I'm happy, blessed and thankful to God," she added.

Kareena Kapoor hopes the trauma from the incident will shape her sons, who have lived a "very sheltered life", into different kinds of men.

"We're stronger as a unit. I hope my boys will grow up to be a different kind of resilient because they've seen their father being attacked. My little one still says, 'My father is Iron Man, and he can take over anyone.' So, in our eyes, Saif is Iron Man. Trauma will make them a different kind of man," she said.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. He has Priyadarshan's Haiwaan in his lineup, alongside Akshay Kumar.

