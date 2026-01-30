Advertisement

Why Dhurandhar On Netflix Is 4 Minutes Shorter Than The New Cinema Version

Several angry posts flooded X on Friday morning, claiming that a "censored" version of Dhurandhar is streaming on Netflix

Why <i>Dhurandhar</i> On Netflix Is 4 Minutes Shorter Than The New Cinema Version
  • Dhurandhar premiered on Netflix on January 30 after it hit theatres on December 5, 2025
  • The Netflix runtime of Dhurandhar is 3.25 hours, four minutes shorter than the film's new cinema version
  • Many on social media are outraging against the "censored" version of Dhurandhar on Netflix
Dhurandhar finally arrived on Netflix for its much-awaited streaming run, days after it grossed Rs 1,000 crore in theatres across India. The Ranveer Singh film had already crossed Rs 1,300 crore mark worldwide. While a section of viewers watched Dhurandhar multiple times in cinemas, many were still waiting for its OTT premiere. And when that happened on the midnight of January 30, some social media users had an axe to pick with the film makers.

Social Media Fumes About Dhurandhar's Runtime On Netflix

Several angry social media users flooded X on Friday morning, claiming that a "censored" version of Dhurandhar is streaming on Netflix. The runtime of the film on the streaming platform read 3 hours and 25 minutes, nine minutes shorter than the original duration of 3 hours 34 minutes.

Then there were some who complained about the film's colour grading, sound and video quality on Netflix.

What Is Dhurandhar's Actual Runtime

It was widely reported that the runtime of the Aditya Dhar directorial was reduced after the makers were asked to mute "two words and one dialogue in reference to Baloch" in the movie. According to the revised censor certificate of Dhurandhar, its new runtime is 3 hours 28 minutes.

The revised version of Dhurandhar started playing in theatres from January 1.

Is A "Censored" Version Of Dhurandhar Playing On Netflix

At first glance, the frame rate of Dhurandhar on Netflix appears much faster than that of the original theatrical version that bowed in cinemas on December 5, 2025.

At the 1 hour 55 minute counter of the film on the streamer, two references to the Baloch community made by Sanjay Dutt's SP Chaudhary Aslam is muted. In the original dialogue, the character called his former police partner who was a Baloch worse than a "crocodile".

"Police ke dinon mein mera ek Baloch partner tha... Hamesha bolta hoon Bade Sahab ko, magarmachh par bharosa kar sakte hain, par ek Baloch pe nahin," says SP Chaudhary Aslam in the original dialogue of Dhurandhar.

The revised dialogue is, "Police ke dinon mein mera ek (mute) partner tha... Hamesha bolta hoon Bade Sahab ko, magarmachh par bharosa kar sakte hain, magar (mute) nahin."

The English subtitles read, "Back when I was in the police, I had a partner... I always tell Bade Sahab, I'd trust a crocodile, but never someone like them."

Netflix is carrying the revised form of Dhurandhar after its production banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios were asked to mute the allegedly offensive references to the Baloch people.

The final DCP theatrical version of the film is playing on Netflix. As an OTT distributor, the platform uploads movies in the exact form provided by the producers, say insiders.

What also remains the same is the gory and gratuitous nature of the depiction of violence in the film.

So, no, a censored or trimmed version of Dhurandhar is not streaming on Netflix, it's the updated one that's also faster in terms of the frame rate.

After rewatching Dhurandhar on OTT, get ready for its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19, 2026.

