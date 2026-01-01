Information Ministry Orders <i>Dhurandhar</i> Makers To Mute 'Baloch' Reference, New Version In Theatres From Today

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, already the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, has been re-released in theatres today with minor changes and edits. NDTV has learnt that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India ordered the makers to mute the word "Baloch" in the film. Spoiler alert — Dhurandhar dives deep into Pakistan's socio-ethnic conflicts and the nexus between terrorism and state machinery through an amalgamation of fact and fiction.​

What the New Directive Said

"Theatres across the country received an e-mail from the distributors today, December 31, informing them they are replacing the DCP of the film. The reason for the change is that the makers have muted two words and changed a dialogue in the film, as per the directives received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India," a source told NDTV.​

The source further added, "The cinemas were requested to download the new content and play the revised version of the film from January 1, 2026."​

Among the two words asked to be removed, one is "Baloch." Details about the other word and the changed dialogue are not yet known.​

About Dhurandhar

The trailer released on November 18. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists in the film. Speculation over the characters' identities created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character, thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board.​

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.​

Dhurandhar boasts a stellar cast. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt play crucial roles in the film.

