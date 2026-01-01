<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 27: Ranveer Singh's Film Is Unstoppable, Roars At Rs 766.90 Crore

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is on a record-breaking spree, as the film has minted Rs 766.90 crore in the domestic market after 27 days. The film saw a dip in earnings during the third week but held its position in the domestic market.​

Breaking Down the Numbers

As per Jio Studios, the film minted Rs 12.40 crore on the 27th day of release, slightly less than Tuesday's earnings (Rs 12.60 crore).​

As per Jio Studios numbers, the film earned Rs 218 crore in week one and Rs 261.5 crore in week two.​

In the third week, earnings dipped, and the film minted Rs 189.3 crore.​

Records Broken by Dhurandhar

In terms of worldwide gross, the spy actioner has beaten the earnings of some recent hits:

Film Worldwide Gross (Rs crore) Gadar 2 686 ​ Stree 2 857 ​ Chhaava 807 ​ Pathaan 1,055 ​

The film now firmly chases the all-time record set by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which minted Rs 1,160 crore globally.​

About Dhurandhar

The trailer released on November 18. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists in the film. Speculation over the characters' identities created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character, thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board.​

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.