A video posted by Finland President Alexander Stubb has drawn attention online after it showed him jogging through London's Hyde Park with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and their spouses. The two leaders were seen running together during Carney's official visit to the UK.

Video Details

In the video, Stubb and Carney are seen having a brief conversation while jogging. Carney asks the Finnish president about the recent rise in his Instagram following in India. Stubb responds that the reaction was very strong after he mentioned watching the Hindi film Dhurandhar. Carney asks, “How is your Insta thing in India?” to which Stubb replies, “Huge, after I said I watched Dhurandhar.”

The video was shared on Stubb's social media account and later circulated widely online. It caught the attention of Indian social media users, many of whom reacted to the unexpected mention of the blockbuster film by two world leaders.

Take a look at the video here.

No ice-hockey rinks available, so a nice morning run in Hyde Park with Prime minister @MarkJCarney, Diana and Suzanne. pic.twitter.com/frvOts0V6v — Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) March 17, 2026

About Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2

Inspired by real events, Dhurandhar introduced audiences to a tense, two-part espionage saga centred on an Indian spy operating undercover in Karachi. The narrative followed an intelligence operative infiltrating criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror outfit threatening India's security.

Dhurandhar 2 continues that arc, with Hamza Ali Mazari-an undercover Indian agent-now firmly infiltrated within Pakistan's underworld.

The sequel expands the world of covert operations while moving towards a more personal conflict for the protagonist, Jaskirat Singh Rangi/Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh).

The powerful background score once again stands out, as Ranveer appears in a fiercer and more dangerous avatar, driven by rage and vengeance.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The sequel picks up directly from the first film's cliffhanger, tracing Hamza's rise in Karachi's Lyari and his pursuit of ISI agent Major Iqbal.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Release Live Updates