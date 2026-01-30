Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster <i>Dhurandhar</i> Streams On Netflix From Today

After creating waves at the box office and emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has officially begun its journey on the digital platform.

The film premiered on streaming giant Netflix at midnight on Friday, further extending its global reach.

In addition to its original Hindi version, Dhurandhar is also available for streaming in Tamil and Telugu, enabling audiences across different linguistic regions to experience the film.

Discussing Dhurandhar's anticipation on Netflix, Monika Shergill, VP of Content, Netflix India, in a press note shared, "Dhurandhar has become a true pop-culture moment, a blockbuster that has captured audience imagination and conversation at scale. We are excited to bring this film to Netflix, making it available to audiences in over 190 countries. Ambitious & bold, Dhurandhar is crafted with exceptional vision by Director Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and its Netflix journey marks our creative partnership that has grown with many successful films over the years."

Highlighting the performances, Shergill noted that the film's ensemble cast makes it one of the most anticipated titles on streaming platforms.

"The stellar performances by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and the brilliant ensemble make it one of the most anticipated films on streaming. It's thrilling when we are able to surprise and delight our members with the best of Indian cinema for fans here and around the world," she added.

Director Aditya Dhar also expressed his excitement over the film's digital release.

Reflecting on the theatrical run, he said that the audience response had been deeply humbling.

He shared, "The theatrical response to Dhurandhar was deeply humbling, especially witnessing audiences connect with its story, characters, and scale. With its release on Netflix, the film begins a new chapter. Reaching farther, inviting new viewers to discover its layers and revisit its moments in their own time."

Adding to this, producer Jyoti Deshpande, President - Jio Studios, shared, "Dhurandhar not only reset the bar and set new box office records worldwide for an Indian film, it equally raised the bar to showcase India's command over the craft of cinema and brave new style of storytelling that transcends language or geography and drew the audiences into an unforgettable immersive experience.. Dhurandhar epitomises our vision for India to the world with stories rooted in india with a narrative that crosses over. In many ways, we opted for almost an OTT-style binge-watch chapter-style format for the film, which resonated with audiences worldwide. We fully expect to amplify Dhurandhar's place in popular culture with the film's Netflix premiere, which will help reach it to even more audiences in India and across the world."

Producer Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios echoed similar sentiments, calling the film's box office run a proud moment for Indian cinema and stating, "From script to screen, Dhurandhar has been driven by vision and scale. Its record-breaking box office run marks a proud moment for Indian cinema, and with its Netflix release, the film is set to reach and resonate with audiences worldwide."

Dhurandhar has rewritten box office history by surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

The film has been planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)