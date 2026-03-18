Nora Fatehi Reacts To Vulgar Song Controversy: "Thank You For The Backlash"

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has finally reacted to the controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil. In a detailed video message, she addressed the backlash, clarified her stance, and distanced herself from the Hindi version of the track.

Nora revealed that she originally shot the song years ago in Kannada and was unaware of how it would later be adapted.

"I shot this song three years ago in Kannada. When I shot this song, I said yes to it because it was part of a big film and also alongside Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to it. It was a remake of what I thought was 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main.'"

"When they translated this song, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar to me, but I do not understand Kannada, so I rely on whatever they say to me. Whatever they have done right now, dubbing it in Hindi and the lyrics, they did not take any permission or approval from me. I had no idea about it," she added.

She also shared that she noticed issues during the launch event itself.

"When I attended the launch, I saw the Kannada version, and I had a major issue because they used unflattering photos in the lyrical video. They also used an AI photo of Sanjay and me. I was very irritated at the event when I saw all that. However, I kept my calm," Nora continued.

The actor further stated that she had already expressed concerns to the makers, adding, "I was conflicted with what I saw. When I saw the Hindi version, I knew it would get backlash. I told the director that this was not okay, and I dissociated myself from the project. I did not promote it anywhere. I told the director my image and reputation are on the line."

Speaking about the challenges artists face, she added, "The thing with us artists is that we do not have power, we have little power and control. Thankfully, in Bollywood, many have respected my work. However, there are certain industries that do not care about my opinion. But because of the backlash, they had to take it down, and I am thankful."

She concluded by urging accountability from filmmakers. "Such filmmakers and producers should be held responsible when they create such content. Do not just use our names, as we do not have any power. Hold them accountable. I will be more careful and more strict moving forward. Thank you for the backlash."

In her caption, Nora wrote, "I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure the filmmakers have luckily taken it down. I'd also request everyone to stop sharing the song because ur just giving it a platform unnecessarily. On a side note I see some of u guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character..it's unfortunate. Anyways me and my team will be more careful in the future in such situations. However, I do want to reiterate I had no idea about this Hindi song, I did not perform to it, and there was no permission taken to use it with my image."

The Controversy

In the last few days, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Kangana Ranaut, and Armaan Malik have slammed the song for its objectionable lyrics.

ANI reported that an advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors.

A criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell regarding the song.