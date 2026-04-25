<i>KD The Devil Trailer</i> Taken Down Over "Uncertified Content" Amid Nora Fatehi Vulgar Song Row, Makers Issue Statement

KD: The Devil has been courting controversy ever since its announcement. After the vulgar song row, the trailer of the film has now been taken down due to "uncertified content."

KVN Productions Issues Statement

In an official statement shared on social media, KVN Productions clarified the reason behind the move.

The statement read, "The trailer of KD: The Devil recently released on YouTube inadvertently included certain uncertified content during the certification process."

The production house added that a corrected version of the trailer will be released soon. "We have therefore taken down the trailer and will be uploading a revised version shortly, in compliance with the certification guidelines."

Expressing regret over the situation, the team said, "We sincerely regret this oversight and remain fully committed to adhering to all certification norms."

The trailer of KD: The Devil recently released on YouTube inadvertently included certain uncertified content during certification process.



We have therefore taken down the trailer and will be uploading a revised version shortly, in compliance with the certification guidelines.… — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) April 24, 2026

The Vulgar Song Controversy

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming film KD: The Devil has been embroiled in controversy, with objections mounting over its lyrics and visuals. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Kangana Ranaut, and Armaan Malik have slammed the song for its objectionable lyrics.

ANI reported that an advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors.

A criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell regarding the song.

The issue has now escalated, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) stepping in and summoning key individuals associated with the track.

KD The Devil Director On Song Controversy

KD: The Devil director Prem earlier reacted to the same, denying claims that the song was created for controversy.

The director told Hindustan Times, "I don't want any controversy. Mine is an emotional film, and the song is meant to be something people dance to at parties. It's been well received in Karnataka and Kerala. Why would I want controversy?"

Prem furthermore explained that he had written the Kannada lyrics. However, he did not anticipate that the wording of the Hindi translation by Raqueeb Alam would invite such backlash.

He continued, "Everything went smoothly with the Kannada original. I didn't understand the Hindi words used in the translation as I am not fluent in the language. I come from a village where phrases like 'neeche mat gira, uthao' are part of everyday speech; it's Janapada."

"If anyone is hurt, I am very sorry. Our big film faced a small lyrics issue, but it has been blown out of proportion. There are so many larger problems in the world-war hai, LPG gas ki problem hai-toh kyun ek gaane pe itni badi controversy kar di?" concluded the director.

About Raqueeb Alam's Statement

Raqueeb Alam issued a detailed statement on social media, clarifying that he had only translated the original Kannada lyrics into Hindi and that the song was written by the director of KD: The Devil.

Raqueeb began his post by addressing the controversy surrounding the song's lyrics. He wrote, "Mere gaane 'Sarke Sarke' ke lyrics ko lekar jo bhi vivaad samne aaya hai, main uspar apni taraf se kuch kehna chahta hoon." ("Regarding the controversy that has emerged over the lyrics of my song 'Sarke Sarke', I would like to say a few words from my side.")

He further clarified that the Hindi lyrics were a direct translation of the original Kannada version. In his post, he stated, "Sabse pehle, main yeh spasht karna zaroori samajhta hoon ki is gaane ke har ek shabd film ke director dwara likhe gaye original Kannada lyrics ka hi anuvad (translation) hai. In lyrics mein mera ek bhi mool shabd shamil nahi hai - maine sirf word by word original lyrics ko translate kiya hai." ("First of all, I believe it is important to clarify that every word of this song is a translation of the original Kannada lyrics written by the film's director. Not a single original word in these lyrics is mine - I have only translated the original lyrics word by word.")

Concluding his statement, Raqueeb apologised to those who may have been hurt by the song. He wrote, "Phir bhi, agar is gaane ke shabdon se kisi bhi vyakti ki bhavnaon ko thes pahunchi hai, to main iske liye dil se khed vyakt karta hoon. Mera uddeshya kabhi bhi kisi ko hurt karna nahi raha hai. Aap sabka pyaar aur samarthan mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Dhanyavaad. Raqueeb Alam." ("Even so, if the words of this song have hurt the sentiments of anyone, I sincerely apologise for it. It has never been my intention to hurt anyone. Your love and support mean a great deal to me. Thank you. - Raqueeb Alam.")

Nora Fatehi's Reaction To Vulgar Song Row

Nora Fatehi reacted to the controversy surrounding the song. In a detailed video message, she addressed the backlash, clarified her stance, and distanced herself from the Hindi version of the track. The comments section was soon flooded, with one user trolling her for her statement.

Taking to the comments section of Nora Fatehi's video, one person wrote, "Bull**** no one does any work without knowing the lyrics."

Nora Fatehi responded, "But I didn't perform to those lyrics. Do you not understand anything I said in this video? I did not perform to the Hindi version. I have never even seen or heard it until it was released. You clearly didn't watch this video entirely. If you really are affected by this, please raise this issue to the people who made this song and decided to attach my image to it without my permission."

In the video, Nora revealed that she originally shot the song years ago in Kannada and was unaware of how it would later be adapted.

"I shot this song three years ago in Kannada. When I shot this song, I said yes to it because it was part of a big film and also alongside Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to it. It was a remake of what I thought was Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main."

"When they translated this song, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar to me, but I do not understand Kannada, so I rely on whatever they say to me. Whatever they have done right now, dubbing it in Hindi and the lyrics, they did not take any permission or approval from me. I had no idea about it," she added.

She also shared that she noticed issues during the launch event itself.

"When I attended the launch, I saw the Kannada version, and I had a major issue because they used unflattering photos in the lyrical video. They also used an AI photo of Sanjay and me. I was very irritated at the event when I saw all that. However, I kept my calm," Nora continued.

The actor further stated that she had already expressed concerns to the makers, adding, "I was conflicted with what I saw. When I saw the Hindi version, I knew it would get backlash. I told the director that this was not okay, and I dissociated myself from the project. I did not promote it anywhere. I told the director my image and reputation are on the line."

Speaking about the challenges artists face, she added, "The thing with us artists is that we do not have power; we have little power and control. Thankfully, in Bollywood, many have respected my work. However, there are certain industries that do not care about my opinion. But because of the backlash, they had to take it down, and I am thankful."

She concluded by urging accountability from filmmakers, "Such filmmakers and producers should be held responsible when they create such content. Do not just use our names, as we do not have any power. Hold them accountable. I will be more careful and more strict moving forward. Thank you for the backlash."

In her caption, Nora wrote, "I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure the filmmakers have luckily taken it down. I'd also request everyone to stop sharing the song because you're just giving it a platform unnecessarily. On a side note, I see some of you guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character-it's unfortunate. Anyways, me and my team will be more careful in the future in such situations. However, I do want to reiterate I had no idea about this Hindi song, I did not perform to it, and there was no permission taken to use it with my image."

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Issues Summons

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song.

"The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.' Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter," said the Commission on X (formerly Twitter).

Summons were issued to actress Nora Fatehi, actor Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana, and director Kiran Kumar.

They have been directed to appear before the Commission on March 24 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents.

"Summons have been issued to Actress Nora Fatehi, Raqueeb Alam, Actor Sanjay Dutt, Venkat K. Narayana (Producer, KVN Group), and Kiran Kumar (Director) directing them to appear before the Commission. They have been asked to appear on 24.03.2026 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents," it added.

"Failure to appear may invite appropriate action as per law," the post warned.

Hindi Version Of Song Taken Down, Kannada Vulgar Lyrics In Trouble Now

The controversy surrounding KD: The Devil has continued to intensify, with fresh objections now being raised against the original Kannada version of the song as well.

The Karnataka State Women's Commission has taken note of the issue and written to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and the CBFC, flagging concerns over the allegedly objectionable lyrics of the Kannada track Sarse Sarse, which also features Nora Fatehi.

While the Hindi-dubbed version had already drawn criticism, eventually leading to it being taken down, the Kannada original is now facing similar backlash for allegedly promoting derogatory and inappropriate references to women.

In its communication, the Karnataka State Women's Commission warned that such lyrics could have a negative influence on society and may contribute to harassment, particularly of women in public spaces.

The Commission has urged authorities to take strict action and put guidelines in place to ensure that film content does not compromise the dignity of women. Further action is likely depending on the response from concerned film bodies.

About KD: The Devil

Directed by Prem, the film is a large-scale action entertainer headlined by Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja. The cast also includes Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi, with Sanjay Dutt playing a key role.

The film has been mounted on a grand scale and has already generated strong buzz ahead of its release. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, which is also backing Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan.

With cinematography by William David, art direction by Mohan B Kere and editing by Sanketh Achar, the film is positioned as a major pan-India release.

KD: The Devil is scheduled to hit theatres on April 30, 2026.

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