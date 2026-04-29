Amid Nora Fatehi Vulgar Song Row, Kichcha Sudeep Defends Director Prem: "Not Saying He Has Made A Mistake"

Actor Kichcha Sudeep has come out in support of filmmaker Prem following the backlash over a controversial song from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The track, titled Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, has sparked criticism for its suggestive lyrics, written by Prem himself.

At a recent press conference attended by the film's cast and crew, Sudeep addressed the controversy and stood by the director. Reflecting on Prem's body of work, he said, "Prem has made songs in the past that have brought us closer to our parents, songs on mothers' love and emotions, which we've heard on loop."

The actor went on to suggest that people outside Karnataka may not fully understand Prem's contribution to Kannada cinema.

"People outside Karnataka can say what they wish to, but we should keep in mind the contribution this man has given," he said.

While acknowledging the criticism, Sudeep added, "I am not saying he has made a mistake with his song; sometimes, some things don't work, and it's okay."

He also expressed concern over the tone of reactions on social media, stating that the filmmaker was made to feel diminished by the backlash.

Urging for empathy, Sudeep remarked, "Social media is a space for people to share their opinions. But it is not right to make a man feel so small. Is it okay for us to be so harsh on our own people?" He clarified that his words were not meant as advice, but rather a request for sensitivity.

Director Prem's Reaction To The Controversy

There were speculations that the director wanted controversy around the film.

Following that, the director told Hindustan Times, "I don't want any controversy. Mine is an emotional film, and the song is meant to be something people dance to at parties. It's been well received in Karnataka and Kerala. Why would I want controversy?"

Prem furthermore explained that he had written the Kannada lyrics. However, he did not anticipate that the wording of the Hindi translation by Raqueeb Alam would invite such backlash.

He continued, "Everything went smoothly with the Kannada original. I didn't understand the Hindi words used in the translation as I am not fluent in the language. I come from a village where phrases like 'neeche mat gira, uthao' are part of everyday speech; it's Janapada."

"If anyone is hurt, I am very sorry. Our big film faced a small lyrics issue, but it has been blown out of proportion. There are so many larger problems in the world-war hai, LPG gas ki problem hai-toh kyun ek gaane pe itni badi controversy kar di?" concluded the director.

More About The Controversy

The song features actors Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. Nora responded to the controversy by distancing herself from the issue, explaining that she was unaware of the meaning of the lyrics as she performed the Kannada version during the shoot.

The matter also drew the attention of the National Commission for Women (NCW), which took suo motu cognisance of the issue and summoned those involved.

Sanjay Dutt appeared before the commission and later apologised, announcing that he would sponsor the education of 50 tribal children. Prem, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, and representatives from KVN Productions-Gautam KM and Suprith-also appeared before the body.

Following the backlash, the song was taken down from YouTube. The film's trailer was also removed after concerns over uncertified content, and the project was subsequently granted an 'A' certificate by the CBFC.

KD: The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, and Jisshu Sengupta, is set to release in cinemas on April 30.

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