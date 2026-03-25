<i>Sarke Sarke</i> Film Director Says He Wanted 'No Controversy' Over Vulgar Song Featuring Nora Fatehi

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming film KD: The Devil has been embroiled in controversy, with objections mounting over its lyrics and visuals. Now, KD: The Devil director Prem has reacted to the same, denying claims that the song was created for controversy.

What's Happening

The director told Hindustan Times, "I don't want any controversy. Mine is an emotional film, and the song is meant to be something people dance to at parties. It's been well received in Karnataka and Kerala. Why would I want controversy?"

Prem furthermore explained that he had written the Kannada lyrics. However, he did not anticipate that the wording of the Hindi translation by Raqueeb Alam would invite such backlash.

He continued, "Everything went smoothly with the Kannada original. I didn't understand the Hindi words used in the translation as I am not fluent in the language. I come from a village where phrases like 'neeche mat gira, uthao' are part of everyday speech; it's Janapada."

"If anyone is hurt, I am very sorry. Our big film faced a small lyrics issue, but it has been blown out of proportion. There are so many larger problems in the world-war hai, LPG gas ki problem hai-toh kyun ek gaane pe itni badi controversy kar di?" concluded the director.

About Raqueeb Alam's Statement

Raqueeb Alam issued a detailed statement on social media, clarifying that he had only translated the original Kannada lyrics into Hindi and that the song was written by the director of KD: The Devil.

Raqueeb began his post by addressing the controversy surrounding the song's lyrics. He wrote, "Mere gaane 'Sarke Sarke' ke lyrics ko lekar jo bhi vivaad samne aaya hai, main uspar apni taraf se kuch kehna chahta hoon." ("Regarding the controversy that has emerged over the lyrics of my song 'Sarke Sarke', I would like to say a few words from my side.")

He further clarified that the Hindi lyrics were a direct translation of the original Kannada version. In his post, he stated, "Sabse pehle, main yeh spasht karna zaroori samajhta hoon ki is gaane ke har ek shabd film ke director dwara likhe gaye original Kannada lyrics ka hi anuvad (translation) hai. In lyrics mein mera ek bhi mool shabd shamil nahi hai - maine sirf word by word original lyrics ko translate kiya hai." ("First of all, I believe it is important to clarify that every word of this song is a translation of the original Kannada lyrics written by the film's director. Not a single original word in these lyrics is mine - I have only translated the original lyrics word by word.")

Concluding his statement, Raqueeb apologised to those who may have been hurt by the song. He wrote, "Phir bhi, agar is gaane ke shabdon se kisi bhi vyakti ki bhavnaon ko thes pahunchi hai, to main iske liye dil se khed vyakt karta hoon. Mera uddeshya kabhi bhi kisi ko hurt karna nahi raha hai. Aap sabka pyaar aur samarthan mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Dhanyavaad. Raqueeb Alam." ("Even so, if the words of this song have hurt the sentiments of anyone, I sincerely apologise for it. It has never been my intention to hurt anyone. Your love and support mean a great deal to me. Thank you. - Raqueeb Alam.")

The Nora Fatehi Song Controversy

In the last few days, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Kangana Ranaut, and Armaan Malik have slammed the song for its objectionable lyrics.

ANI reported that an advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors.

A criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell regarding the song.

The issue has now escalated, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) stepping in and summoning key individuals associated with the track.

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Issues Summons

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song.

"The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.' Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter," said the Commission on X (formerly Twitter).

Summons have been issued to actress Nora Fatehi, actor Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana, and director Kiran Kumar.

They have been directed to appear before the Commission on March 24 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents.

"Summons have been issued to Actress Nora Fatehi, Raqueeb Alam, Actor Sanjay Dutt, Venkat K. Narayana (Producer, KVN Group), and Kiran Kumar (Director) directing them to appear before the Commission. They have been asked to appear on 24.03.2026 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents," it added.

"Failure to appear may invite appropriate action as per law," the post warned.

Hindi Version Of Song Taken Down, Kannada Vulgar Lyrics In Trouble Now

The controversy surrounding KD: The Devil has continued to intensify, with fresh objections now being raised against the original Kannada version of the song as well.

The Karnataka State Women's Commission has taken note of the issue and written to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and the CBFC, flagging concerns over the allegedly objectionable lyrics of the Kannada track Sarse Sarse, which also features Nora Fatehi.

While the Hindi-dubbed version had already drawn criticism, eventually leading to it being taken down, the Kannada original is now facing similar backlash for allegedly promoting derogatory and inappropriate references to women.

In its communication, the Karnataka State Women's Commission warned that such lyrics could have a negative influence on society and may contribute to harassment, particularly of women in public spaces.

The Commission has urged authorities to take strict action and put guidelines in place to ensure that film content does not compromise the dignity of women. Further action is likely depending on the response from concerned film bodies.