Sunil Pal Says He Felt Targeted On <i>The Kapil Sharma Show</i>: 'They Laughed At Samay Raina's Smallest Jokes'

Sunil Pal has opened up about his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he shared the stage with Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. The episode triggered a debate online, with many viewers claiming that Sunil appeared to be on the receiving end of repeated jokes and was being "insulted" during the segment.

Now, speaking in a recent conversation with YouTuber Suraj Kumar, Sunil alleged that several of his jokes were edited out.

Looking back at what happened behind the scenes, Sunil said he was not informed in advance that Samay and Ranveer would be part of the episode. "I had no idea if Samay would be there. I was told that the episode will have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too. I was also told to come and do a stand-up segment there, not even an interview. I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalised it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there. I didn't get a chance to perform my stand-up act. They even cut out a few of my jokes," he said.

The comedian further claimed that the reactions on set made him feel singled out. "You noticed right that it all became one-sided. Abhimanyu ki tarah mujhe gher liya gaya (I was targeted and cornered like Abhimanyu). A lot of people also noticed this, that people were purposely not laughing at my jokes, and giving extreme reactions to Samay's smallest joke, too," he said.

Sunil also pointed to the reactions of judges Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh, suggesting their responses added to his feeling that the segment was planned in a certain way. "Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been listening to comedians for 20 years, reacted to a small joke from Samay, saying, 'Too good, you are the next Kapil.' Even Archana was not laughing at those jokes; she is someone who, if paid, will also laugh at the wind. But if she didn't laugh, didn't you feel there was some planning?" he added.

Sunil further alleged that several vulgar gestures and abusive words used during the taping were removed before the episode aired. He said he believes the segment may have been "pre-planned", but clarified that his personal equation with Samay remains cordial.

Background

Samay Raina faced major controversy in 2025 after a remark by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of his YouTube comedy show, India's Got Latent. The episode led to widespread outrage, FIRs were filed, and the show was eventually taken down.

Following the controversy, Sunil had openly criticised Samay and called him a "terrorist". Samay later responded to those remarks by taking a dig at Sunil in his comedy special, Still Alive.

Also Read: Full Episode: Why Samay Raina Got In Trouble For India's Got Latent