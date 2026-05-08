Sunil Pal Reacts To Samay Raina's Roasting On <i>Kapil Sharma Show</i>: 'Wasn't Mentally Prepared'

Comedian Sunil Pal has said he was caught off guard by what unfolded during his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, which aired on World Laughter Day. The episode, hosted by Kapil Sharma, brought together Sunil Pal, Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, but clips from the segment quickly sparked debate online over the tone of their interaction.

Details

During the exchange on the show, Samay repeatedly mocked Sunil, prompting mixed reactions on social media. While some viewers described the segment as light-hearted banter, others felt Sunil was being publicly embarrassed. At the same time, a section of the audience criticised Sunil's own jokes, calling them awkward and outdated.

In a recent interview with Zee Switch, Sunil said he was not mentally prepared for the interaction. He added that he had limited information before appearing on the show and was unaware of how the segment would eventually play out.

Referring to the briefing he received ahead of the shoot, Sunil said, "Mujhe kaha gaya tha ki Samay Raina aur Ranveer Allahbadia voh show main honge aur aap bhi honge lekin aapko perform karna hai (I was told that Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia would be on the show and that I would be there too, but I had to perform)."

He further added, "Mujhe stand-up karne ke liye bulaya gaya tha toh main stand0up ki teyaari karke gaya tha lekin ittefaq se vahan stand-up nahi hua, vahan yeh sab hua (roasting). Main mentally teyaar bhi nahi tha iss cheez ke liye. Main isse dhoka toh nahi keh sakta main. Lekin jo maine socha voh vahan nahi hua par jo maine nahi socha tha voh hua (I was invited to perform stand-up, so I went there prepared for stand-up. But coincidentally, stand-up didn't happen there - all this roasting happened instead. I wasn't mentally prepared for it either. I can't call it betrayal, but what I had expected didn't happen there, and what I had never expected did happen)."

Background

Samay Raina faced major controversy in 2025 following a remark made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of his YouTube comedy show India's Got Latent. The episode led to widespread outrage, FIRs were filed, and the show was eventually taken down.

Following the controversy, Sunil had openly criticised Samay and referred to him as a "terrorist". Samay later responded to those remarks by taking a dig at Sunil in his comedy special Still Alive.

"Sunil Pal said, 'Learn from Kapil Sharma'. Kapil Sharma was supposed to come on our next episode. All the irrelevant people trying to get some limelight by kicking the f***ing dead at that time," said Samay.



Also Read: Full Episode: Why Samay Raina Got In Trouble For India's Got Latent