Watch: Aamir Khan Jamming With Kapil Sharma To <i>Aati Kya Khandala</i> Goes Viral

Videos of a special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi have been swirling online, and it looked like an absolute blast. The film features Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in key roles. As the cast celebrated the special night, Aamir Khan joined in and won over the crowd as he crooned to Aati Kya Khandala from his film Ghulam.

In the video that is making the rounds, Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma are seen jamming to the song, as they are joined by actress Sadia Khateeb.

Have a look here:

Some of the other clips that are making the rounds see Kapil Sharma singing Roop Tera Mastana and Aaj Jaane Ki Zidh Na Karo as the Daadi Ki Shaadi cast cheers on.

Aamir Khan's Review Of Daadi Ki Shaadi

Aamir Khan had only good things to say at the special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is also part of the film. After watching the movie, the actor interacted with the paparazzi and praised the team for their work.

Speaking about Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who makes her acting debut with the film, Aamir said, "Riddhima ki pehle film hai. Bahot badhiya kaam kiya hai. Ranbir se better kiya hai."

His playful comment comparing her performance to her brother's quickly grabbed attention online.

Aamir also shared his overall review of the film, revealing that he thoroughly enjoyed watching it. "Bahut maza aaya mujhe. So, my very best wishes to the entire team, all the very best, well done, guys," he said.

About Daadi Ki Shaadi

Produced by Rtake Studios, along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, Daadi Ki Shaadi has been written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. It is slated to release in theatres on May 8, 2026. The project also stars Sarath Kumar and Sadia Khateeb in key roles, along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni making her big screen debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi.

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