Aamir Khan Reviews <i>Daadi Ki Shaadi</i>, Praises Riddhima Kapoor's Performance: 'Ranbir <i>Se Better Acting Kiya Hai</i>'

Aamir Khan attended a special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi and had only good things to say about the film and its cast.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is also part of the film. After watching the movie, the actor interacted with the paparazzi and praised the team for their work.

Speaking about Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who makes her acting debut with the film, Aamir said, "Riddhima ki pehle film hai. Bahot badhiya kaam kiya hai. Ranbir se better kiya hai."

His playful comment comparing her performance to her brother's quickly grabbed attention online.

Aamir also shared his overall review of the film, revealing that he thoroughly enjoyed watching it. "Bahot maza aaya mujhe. So, my very best wishes to the entire team, all the very best, well done, guys," he said.

What Advice Riddhima Received From Ranbir Ahead Of Daadi Ki Shaadi Shoot

Ahead of the film's release, Riddhima revealed that she received important advice from Ranbir. She said, as quoted by IANS, "I spoke to Ranbir before starting. His biggest advice was to stay honest in front of the camera. He told me to trust my instincts and just live the character rather than perform it, and that really stayed with me."

Riddhima is a fashion designer and entrepreneur. She chose not to pursue acting and instead built a career in luxury jewelry design. But it seems the acting DNA is finally manifesting itself.

Meanwhile, produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies, Daadi Ki Shaadi is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on May 8, 2026.

ALSO READ: 'Daadi Ki Shaadi Is Not Copied From Pakistani Telefilm': Actor Sadia Khateeb Dismisses Plagiarism Claims