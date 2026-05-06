'<i>Daadi Ki Shaadi</i> Is Not Copied From Pakistani Telefilm': Actor Sadia Khateeb Dismisses Plagiarism Claims

Daadi Ki Shaadi has found itself surrounded by plagiarism rumours just a few days ahead of its grand release. The Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma-starrer is being compared to a Pakistani telefilm of the same name that reportedly aired in March 2026.

However, actor Sadia Khateeb has now addressed the speculation and firmly denied any similarities between the two projects.

Sadia Khateeb Dismisses Plagiarism Claims

Responding to the ongoing chatter, Sadia clarified that the makers had announced the film much earlier. "We announced our title way before (in December 2025). We did so when we started shooting for the film, and this Pakistani (offering) came much later," she told Mid-Day.

She further rejected the idea of the film being copied, adding, "It's not that we have copied from anyone. Our Daadi (protagonist) is not (similar to) what we have seen in their trailer. It's a different plot."

The comparisons largely stem from the similar central theme, as both stories revolve around an elderly woman finding love again.

More About The Film

Directed by Ashish R Mohan, Daadi Ki Shaadi follows a family matriarch who unexpectedly falls in love and decides to remarry, leaving her family taken by surprise.

The film also marks the acting debut of Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers hosted a screening on May 5, which saw the presence of several members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Veteran actor Rekha also attended the event.

Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies Production, Daadi Ki Shaadi is scheduled to hit cinemas on May 8, 2026.

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