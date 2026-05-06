Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Schools Paps For Mobbing Him And Alia Bhatt, Internet Backs <i>Ramayana</i> Star

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a public appearance on Sunday evening for a family outing as they attended a screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, a film featuring Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, and his sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. However, the event took an uncomfortable turn when Ranbir appeared visibly upset with paparazzi who crowded the couple while trying to take photographs.

Details

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out in Mumbai on Tuesday to attend a special screening of the film Daadi Ki Shaadi. Several videos from the outing later surfaced on social media. One of the clips shows Ranbir appearing visibly upset with photographers as they crowded around the couple.

In the video, Ranbir and Alia are seen stepping out of their car when photographers surround the car in an attempt to take pictures. The situation appears to unsettle Ranbir, who briefly loses his temper.

He is then seen checking whether the photographers want a proper picture of the couple. After addressing them, Ranbir appears to ask for some space so they can step aside and pose comfortably before moving to another spot for photographs. "Aap logon ko photo chahiye... Chalo," Ranbir is heard saying.

Following this, the photographers can also be heard asking each other to make way, saying, "Peeche hat peeche."

For the evening, Ranbir wore a muted teal polo T-shirt paired with loose, light beige trousers. Alia opted for an all-black look, wearing a structured shirt and wide-legged trousers, accessorised with small hoop earrings and a black shoulder bag.

Internet Reacts

After the video showing Ranbir Kapoor appearing to lose his temper went viral on social media, many users came out in support of the actor. Several people questioned why photographers do not maintain a reasonable and respectful distance from celebrities.

On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of the first part of Ramayana, which is scheduled to release during Diwali.