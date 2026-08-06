Anil Kapoor Returns To Telugu Cinema After 46 Years, Reaches Hyderabad To Shoot <i>Dragon</i>

Anil Kapoor has reached Hyderabad to begin shooting for the highly anticipated Telugu film Dragon alongside Jr NTR. The film has already been generating significant buzz among the fans and is expected to become one of the biggest theatrical releases of 2027.

Before kicking off shooting, Kapoor shared a nostalgic moment with fans on Wednesday, which marked actress Kajol's birthday. The veteran star shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, recalling their time together while shooting at Ramoji Film City. He revealed that Kajol had once playfully told him that even years later, after getting married and raising a family, he would still be shooting at the same location.

Kajol's light-hearted prediction unexpectedly came true as Anil returned to Ramoji Film City on her birthday, this time for Dragon. Describing the coincidence as a "true blessing," he expressed his wish to reunite with Kajol on screen in the near future.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@anilskapoor

Dragon marks a significant milestone in Anil Kapoor's career as the film brings him back to Telugu cinema after almost 46 years. Previously, the actor was seen in the 1980 Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham, which also marked his debut in the Telugu film industry. In the upcoming film. Anil Kapoor is set to play the role of Raghuveer Rathod, the Chief of India's Narcotics Bureau.

Directed by Prashanth Nair, Dragon is set in the backdrop of the opium trade during the 1960s. The plot revolves around a brutal global conflict over the lucrative international opium and drug trade, featuring Jr NTR's character, Luger, the ruthless assassin-in-chief of the Afghan Trading Company. Alongside Jr NTR and Anil Kapoor, the film also stars Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.

The film is set for a pan-India release in theatres on June 11, 2027. Dragon will be released in multiple languages, including in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.