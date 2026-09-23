Taylor Swift Announces New Single <i>Patient Zero</i>, Sets September 25 Release

Taylor Swift is adding a new song to her post-wedding chapter. The singer has announced that her latest single, Patient Zero, will arrive on September 25, giving fans new music just days before she takes the stage at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor Swift shared the news on Instagram on September 22, revealing that she had been waiting to make the announcement. “I've been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero' will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!)” she wrote alongside a new picture of herself.

The song is already available to preorder on Swift's website, with fans also getting acoustic and piano versions. The alternate versions come with different cover art, with the piano edition showing Taylor Swift posing while displaying her engagement ring.

The announcement comes at an interesting point in Taylor Swift's personal and professional life. She married NFL star Travis Kelce on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The wedding was attended by around 1,000 guests and featured several personal touches, including self-written vows and a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler.

Since then, Taylor Swift has been seen supporting Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games, including the September 20 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Taylor Swift's Latest Music

Patient Zero follows The Life of a Showgirl, which arrived in October 2025. The album spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and included chart-topping tracks such as The Fate of Ophelia and Opalite. Taylor Swift also released I Knew It I Knew You earlier this year for the Toy Story 5 soundtrack.

Fans had already spotted clues pointing towards the new song. Taylor Swift replaced the letter “o” with zeros in her Instagram bio and in lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl on Apple Music. She also appeared in a Law & Order: SVU spoof aired during the 2026 Emmys, where she dropped the lines: “Saccharide. Aries. From the Vineyard. North or South.”

Patient Zero will arrive just two days before Taylor Swift is honoured at the MTV VMAs with the inaugural Artist Director Honors. She is also nominated for nine awards at the ceremony.