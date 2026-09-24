Shah Rukh Khan Remains India's Richest Actor With Rs 10,000 Crore Net Worth Despite Rs 2,490 Crore Drop

Shah Rukh Khan has been one of the most prominent names in Indian cinema for decades now. With his wealth extending beyond films to production, sports, and other businesses, the King of Bollywood is named the country's richest actor. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2026, the superstar's estimated wealth has declined significantly compared with last year.

As per the list, Shah Rukh Khan's estimated wealth stands at Rs 10,000 crore. The estimates include the actor's earnings and holdings across films, brand endorsements, and businesses such as production house Red Chillies Entertainment and sports team Knight Riders Sports.

However, the latest estimates mark a significant decline from the Rs 12,490 crore attributed to him in the Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Based on the two published figures, Shah Rukh Khan's estimated wealth dropped by Rs 2,490 crore over the year. Despite the decline, the actor still remains the highest-ranked actor on the 2026 list.

Among other actors, the report ranks Amitabh Bachchan just behind Shah Rukh Khan with an estimated net worth of Rs 4,000 crore. He is followed by Salman Khan with a net worth of Rs 3,000 crore.

Additionally, Hrithik Roshan witnessed growth in terms of wealth with a net worth of Rs 2,500 crore and secured the fourth position.

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is working on his next film, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this action thriller marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screens after three years. He was last seen in Dunki, which hit the theatres in 2023.

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, King also features a star-studded cast lineup including Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

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