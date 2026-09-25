Farah Khan Teases <i>Main Hoon Na</i> Sequel After Arjun Kapoor's Demand

Farah Khan's directorial debut, Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen, is one of the most entertaining films in Bollywood. While reports of a sequel often generate buzz among fans, Farah Khan has now dropped a hint that something might be cooking.

Farah's subtle hint came after Arjun Kapoor posted a story on his Instagram account. As the actor was watching the film, he took a photo and wrote, “The joy of watching your all-time favourite film randomly on TV as you check into a hotel in this digital era…We need a sequel asap!!!” and tagged Farah in the story.

The filmmaker reposted the story, writing, "Hahaha...agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango... (If you want something with all your heart...)," referring to Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue from Farah's 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

Earlier, when Farah announced that her next film will be with Shah Rukh, rumours about Main Hoon Na 2 surfaced online. However, the filmmaker dismissed the rumours. Recently, Farah gave a major update about her next film as a director when she visited Nakuul Mehta's Mumbai home for a vlog.

Farah said, “Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the internet called Wapas Aao Farah Khan (I will make a film soon!. My kids are going to college, so I will make it after that. There is a whole petition for me to return to direction! So I think it is time; I think at the end of this year I will star)t.”

Main Hoon Na, released in 2004, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan in leading roles. The film follows Major Ram, who goes undercover as a college student while working on a military mission. It became a major commercial success and remains one of the popular Hindi films of the 2000s.

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