Anthony Russo Talks About <i>Avengers Endgame</i> Re-Release, Says The Film Connects To <i>Avengers Doomsday</i>

Avengers: Endgame has returned to theatres for a special re-release with a new title, Avengers Endgame: Encore. The re-released version features exclusive new footage that directly sets the story up for Avengers: Doomsday.

“We were not going to mess up with what that move is,” Anthony Russo, the film's director, told Marvel.com. He shared that the new additions add depth to the Avengers' story while teasing what is ahead in Avengers: Doomsday.

Opening up about bringing Avengers: Endgame back to theatre, Anthony shared, “The timing of Avengers: Endgame was remarkable in a lot of ways, not the least of which was [that it was] followed months later by COVID.”

He continued, “That changed theatregoing in such a profound way, as we all know. To be able to see that theatrical experience regain strength and vigour over the years since then has been really important to us and very inspiring.

“So the fact that we can go back and bring Endgame to theatres again and tie into that moment before the theatrical experience was disrupted, I think, there's a layer of power in that. I feel very grateful for it,” he said.

According to the report, it was not until a few years later of Avengers: The endgame release that the Russo Brothers started talking about, where these characters could go next, and the kernel of an idea eventually grew into Avengers: Doomsday, which follows beloved heroes from different universes as they find themselves set on a deadly collision course, facing an existential threat unlike anything they have ever encountered.

Robert Downey Jr. stars as the brilliant and menacing Victor Von Doom, marking a sharp contrast to his long-time role as hero Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Anthony revealed that Robert Downey Jr has always been their first choice to play Doom, especially because he has been a foundational part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going all the way back to 2008's Iron Man.

“Audiences are coming to Avengers: Doomsday with a lot of emotional connection to prior experiences within the MCU, and we have those same emotional connections. So, we want to honour that and figure out how we are using that value and that emotional investment to go somewhere new,” Anthony added.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release globally on December 18, 2026.

Also Read | Please Don't Spoil Them': Russo Brothers On New Surprises In Avengers Endgame Encore