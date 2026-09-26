'Merely Displaying The Title Won't Suffice': Tukaram Mundhe's Reply To Preity Zinta Wearing 'Team Tukaram Mundhe' T-Shirt

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has responded to the support he has received from Bollywood celebrities amid the state's ongoing food safety enforcement drive.

While acknowledging gestures from actors including Preity Zinta and Mallika Sherawat, Mundhe said that public support needs to translate into concrete action.

What's Happening

Preity Zinta recently showed her support for the FDA chief by wearing a black T-shirt with "Team Tukaram Mundhe" written on it. She also praised Mundhe's work.

When asked about the officer, Preity said, "It is time to celebrate these heroes."

Mundhe said he has not personally spoken to the actor about the gesture but appreciated her public support.

"No, I haven't spoken to her personally, nor have we talked over the phone. But I am grateful that she mentioned Team Tukaram Mundhe," he told PTI.

While thanking those who have spoken in support of the campaign, Mundhe said such gestures should be followed by participation and action.

"I feel that people with good intentions exist at every level and in every sector of society. A team should be formed around these good causes; good ideas, thoughts, and actions should be promoted," he said.

He added that simply displaying support would not be enough.

"Simply wearing a T-shirt with 'Team Tukaram Mundhe' is not enough. Merely displaying the title won't suffice; the actual work must be done, and the right mindset must be adopted."

Mallika Sherawat Praises Tukaram Mundhe

Mallika Sherawat also shared a video in which she expressed her appreciation for the FDA commissioner's work. In the clip, she was seen eating idli and chutney while speaking about the food safety drive.

"Aap ki wajah se ab main shanti se khana kha sakti hu... Aap ki nazro se kuch bachta nahi," ("Because of you, I can now eat peacefully... Nothing escapes your watchful eye.") she said.

Responding to the wider issue, Mundhe asked citizens to stay alert about the food they consume, particularly products that may be adulterated or unsafe.

"I believe that every citizen must keep 'nazar' (vigilant eye) on items that are adulterated, unsafe, or unhealthy, specifically those high in fat, sugar, or salt that could harm one's health," he said.

He further described food safety as a collective responsibility.

"I am trying to do my part and carry out my responsibility. However, I feel this isn't just a task for one individual; it is a team effort."

Twinkle Khanna Jokes About FDA Inspections

Twinkle Khanna also joined the conversation with a humorous take on the inspection drive. She joked about what could happen if inspectors arrived at her home, imagining them discovering a packet of "Shahi Masala" that had expired around the time of the Mughal Empire.