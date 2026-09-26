<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 50: Neem Karoli Baba Film All Set To Cross Rs 400 Crore Mark

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh has completed 50 days in theatres and continued its steady run at the box office.

What's Happening

The film has now recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 381.35 crore, while its India nett collection has reached Rs 291.53 crore.

Per Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 3.35 crore nett in India on Day 50, September 25.

The film's Day 50 earnings were slightly lower than the Rs 3.50 crore it collected on Day 49, registering a 4.3% decline.

The film reportedly earned Rs 3.35 crore from 3,767 shows on its 50th day. Its overall reported occupancy stood at 27.44%.

The morning shows recorded 10.15% occupancy, while the afternoon screenings registered 22.62%. The numbers improved through the later parts of the day, with evening shows recording 31.46% occupancy. Night screenings witnessed the highest occupancy at 40.23%.

With the latest earnings, Hanuman Ansh has taken its India nett collection to Rs 291.53 crore.

On Day 50 alone, the overseas market contributed Rs 50 lakh. With the India and overseas gross collections combined, the film's worldwide gross has reached Rs 381.35 crore.

Background

Directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is planned as the first part of a trilogy. The film is based on Chaturvedi's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.

Set in pre-Independence India, the story follows the early life of Lakshmi Narayan. After losing his mother, the young boy leaves his home and embarks on a journey across northern India in search of God. The experiences he encounters during the journey eventually lead to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba.

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the lead role in the film. The cast also includes Chandan K Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale, Nikhil Dubey as Sudhir, Anil Rastogi as Mahant Ji, Sugandha Malhotra as Sudhi and Bhagvandas Patel as Gopal. Neha Paranjpe plays Parvati, Udaysinh Rajput appears as Banshidhar, and Purnima Tiwari portrays Ram Beti.