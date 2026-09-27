Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Gets Special Wish From Nagarjuna Ahead Of <i>Sigma</i> Release

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, Sigma. Ahead of the film's theatrical arrival, the young filmmaker received warm wishes from veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Sanjay appeared on the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 along with the film's lead actor Sundeep Kishan.

During their interaction, Nagarjuna spoke about Vijay's popularity among Telugu audiences and expressed hope that Jason and his upcoming film would receive similar affection when the film releases in theatres.

“Our Telugu audience is very open. Every film of your dad collected huge in Telugu states. And they love Thalapathy Vijay garu here. Hope the same love will be given to you and your film Sigma,” Nagarjuna said.

Jason was touched by the veteran actor's words and replied, “Thank you so much, sir. It means a lot coming from you.”

Chiranjeevi Says Jason Resembles Vijay From The 1990s

Nagarjuna is not the only actor who spoke highly about Jason ahead of his debut. During an earlier promotional event for Sigma, Chiranjeevi recalled his first impression of the filmmaker. He said Jason reminded him strongly of Vijay from the early years of his career.

“When Jason came and invited me to this event, I said, ‘You look exactly like your father did in 1993-94-95. Why aren't you acting instead of directing?'” Chiranjeevi said, adding that Jason made it clear that his interest had always been in writing and filmmaking rather than pursuing acting.

Chiranjeevi Credits Jason's Grandparents For His Creative Instincts

Chiranjeevi also spoke about Jason's family background. No, he didn't attribute Jason's creative instincts to Vijay. Instead, he credited his grandparents, filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar and writer Shoba.

“I feel that he imbibed qualities from both his grandfather and grandmother,” Chiranjeevi said.

He further recalled their work together, saying, “His grandfather directed Chattaniki Kallu Levu and Devanthakudu, and his grandmother wrote the stories for them. So, he has it in his genes, not from his father, but from his grandparents.”

About Sigma

The action-adventure flick stars Sundeep Kishan as Guru, a rogue treasure hunter and radio host whose life changes after a betrayal leaves him with nothing. Determined to recover what he lost, Guru sets his sights on a Rs 500-crore racket controlled by Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy.

Unable to confront the syndicate directly, he plans an elaborate heist with his friends and associates. As betrayals and unexpected twists derail his plan, Guru relies on his instincts and determination to outsmart Reddy and reclaim what was taken from him.

Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the Jason Sanjay directorial also stars Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt and Yog Japee in key roles.

Also Read: Jason Sanjay Reveals Dulquer Salmaan Was His First Choice For Sigma