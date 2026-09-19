Soori Hails Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Humility At <i>Sigma</i> Event

Soori praised Jason Sanjay at the trailer and audio launch event of Sigma. The actor lauded the debutant director and recalled how he narrated the film for around two and a half hours and described Jason's humility as one of his standout qualities.

Soori recalled the day when he met Jason Sanjay at Lyca Productions' Tamil Kumaran's office around one-and-a-half years ago. “When I came to Tamil Kumaran sir's office, you narrated the Sigma script for two and a half hours at a stretch. Those two and a half hours literally felt like I was talking to Vijay Anna. I felt like I was with my Appa,” Soori shared.

Jason's comparison to Vijay became one of the notable moments of the evening as Soori reflected on the impression Jason had made during their first meeting. Speaking about Jason's humility, Soori said, “You being humble is a big thing. You must definitely succeed as a director. But sometimes, you should also act as a hero.”

Jason, in turn, expressed his gratitude to Soori for the praise and assured that they would collaborate in the future.

During the event, Jason turned his attention to his support system, thanking his mother Sangeetha, father Vijay and sister Divya Saasha. “I would like to thank my mother. I would like to thank my father, who is the Chief Minister today. And I would like to thank my dear sister Divya,” he said during his speech.

He also singled out his uncle Sanjeev, recalling how he approached him after college with the idea of becoming a director. Jason revealed how Sanjeev immediately agreed to support his decision and described him as “someone I can trust the most in this world.”

Jason Sanjay will make his directorial debut in the upcoming Tamil-Telugu action-adventure Heist. Backed by Lyca Productions, Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in lead roles alongside Sampath Raj, Raju Sundaram, Shiv Panditt, Sheela Rajkumar and others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.

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