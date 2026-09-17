<i>Mandaadi</i> Star Soori On 25 Years In Cinema: I Faced Rejection And Disappointments, But I Carry Lessons, Not Regrets'

Over the course of his journey in Tamil cinema, Soori has worked with several directors and experienced the industry from different perspectives. Today, with Mandaadi being a blockbuster and the audience hailing him, he tells NDTV what matters most to him is not the scale of a project, but the strength of its writing and the conviction of the filmmaker behind it.

"I expect honesty and clarity from a director. The scale of the film is not as important to me as the strength of the writing and the director's conviction," Soori says. "When a director strongly believes in a world and communicates it clearly, I am ready to surrender completely as an actor."

The Maaman actor is also keen to take on characters that leave a lasting impression on audiences. "I want to play characters that stay with the audience after they leave the theatre. They can be emotional, intense, entertaining or even humorous, but they must have a purpose," he explains. "I do not want to repeat myself merely because something has succeeded. I want every role to reveal a different side of me."

The talented actor has undergone a successful transformation from popular comedian to a leading actor over 25 years. How much has the old Soori changed? He insists that the person he was before success remain unchanged. "The person inside has not changed. I still remember where I came from, the difficult days I faced and every person who supported me. That Soori will always remain the same," he says.

What has changed, however, is the sense of responsibility that comes with being a lead actor. "Earlier, I was responsible mainly for my own performance. Today, when I play the lead, I feel responsible for the producer's investment, the director's dream, the work of the entire team and the expectations of the audience," explains the Kottukkaali actor. "Success has not given me pride - it has given me greater responsibility and discipline."

Looking back at his career, Soori does not believe he arrived at serious lead roles late. Instead, he considers his years in comedy an essential part of his preparation. "Sometimes people ask whether I feel my potential should have been recognised earlier. But I believe everything happened at the right time. My years in comedy were not a delay; they were my training ground," he tells NDTV. "Those roles taught me timing, observation, body language, and how to connect with audiences from every background."

When filmmakers such as Vetrimaaran placed their faith in him for serious roles, Soori says he was ready because of the experiences he had accumulated over the years. "I do not look back and ask, 'Why didn't this happen sooner?' I look back with gratitude and say, 'All those years prepared me for this moment,'" he says with humility.

With 25 years in Tamil cinema behind him, Soori says the biggest lesson the industry has given him is patience. "Cinema has taught me patience more than anything else. In this industry, success and failure can arrive without warning. One day, thousands of people may celebrate you; another day, you may have to stand alone and begin again. It has taught me that talent is important, but discipline, humility, relationships, and consistency are equally important," adds the Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam actor.

Above all, Soori says his journey has taught him to remember those who supported him during his difficult years. "Positions may change and success may come and go, but the way we treat people will always remain. I have faced rejection, disappointment, and many painful moments. At that time, they felt very difficult, but today I understand that each one shaped me," he reflects. "If everything had happened easily, perhaps I would not have understood the true value of this journey."

Rather than dwelling on the disappointments, Soori chooses to see them as part of his learning process. "I do not carry regrets; I carry lessons and gratitude. Even the people who said 'no' gave me the determination to work harder. When I look back today, I do not see twenty-five years of struggle - I see twenty-five years of preparation, learning, and blessings," he smiles.

Also Read: 'Comedy Gave Me My Identity, Mandaadi Pushed Me Further As A Lead Actor,' Says Soori