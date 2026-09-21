<i>Daayra</i> vs <i>Vibe</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta Film Sees Sunday Jump

Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta's Vibe recorded a rise in its box-office collection on Day 3, which fell on Sunday. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's crime drama Daayra has also shown improvement over the weekend.

What's Happening

The film earned Rs 3 crore on its third day, registering a 9.1% increase over its Day 2 collection. With this, Vibe's total India nett collection stands at Rs 7.45 crore.

The Sunday growth has given Vibe a push at the box office as the film heads into its first weekday.

The film, which opened to a slow start, picked up pace as the weekend progressed and has crossed the Rs 4 crore mark at the box office.

About Daayra

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The film is a crime thriller and hit cinemas on September 18.

About Vibe

Vibe marks Kunal Khemu's second directorial venture after Madgaon Express, which released in 2024. Khemu has written, produced and directed the film and also stars in it alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir.

The project marks Khemu's debut as a producer, while Vanshika Dhir makes her acting debut with the film.

The story follows two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn, sending them into a fast-paced adventure. As they find themselves in unpredictable situations, they are forced to rely on their survival instincts, while their friendship is put to the test. The film combines action, comedy and thriller elements.