Internet Calls Salman Khan 'Pookie' For Standing By Katrina Kaif Amid Postpartum Bodyshaming

Salman Khan's Dabangg 'Weekend Ka Vaar' on Bigg Boss 20 made a powerful statement against trolling, body-shaming, and the paparazzi's "inappropriate" clicks of female celebrities. Salman Khan spoke directly against trolls who attacked his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif over postpartum weight gain following her public appearance at a high-profile Ganapati Utsav in Mumbai last week.

"Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight… Jab woh picturon mein wapas aayegi toh woh fit aayengi… she wants to spend time with her family," Salman said on Bigg Boss 20.

As soon as the video clip went viral, the Internet showered him with a Gen Z compliment, calling him "Pookie" (an endearing term for standing up for the right cause).

"If green flag had a face," wrote one.

"Green flag to ab Salman Khan lagne laga mujhe," wrote another.

"Salute hai bhai aapko," wrote another.

The actor also spoke about being targeted online over his age, with social media users commenting that he has grown old.

"Of course, I'm 60 years old, yaar," Salman said. "You cannot be Maine Pyar Kiya all the time… this age has become (a topic) suddenly (log kehte hain) woh budha ho gaya hai… what do you want to troll… mujhe pata hai mujhe kaun kaun troll karta hai… hum react nahin karte… humare fans club itne saare hain… humko kya farak padta hai… bolne do inko…," he added.

In an angry moment, Salman removed his shirt and hat, wiped off his makeup on camera and challenged trolls to mock him.

He then showed off his fit physique, making it clear that he didn't get bothered by criticism.

Salman also spoke about the online criticism directed at his brother Sohail Khan and others. "Pehle apne aap ko dekho, apne jism ko dekho uske baad karna yeh sab… apne maa baap ko dekho… uske baad troll karna… mazak udana Sohail ke upar, Varun ke upar it's not done," he said. "Jitna trolling karna hai kar lo, phate hue joote bhi pehenta hoon…," Salman added.

Salman Khan slammed the paparazzi over inappropriate shots.

The actor also criticised paparazzi for filming actresses from behind and taking what he described as inappropriate shots. "Paparazzi hip shots lete hain, taangon ke shots lete hain, aur agar peeche se shot mil jaaye toh woh bhi lete hain. None of these heroines, none of the girls like it. Meri apni niece chal rahi hoti hai, toh peeche se uska shot le rahe hain aur caption daalte hain 'Pehchaano ye kaun hai?' I am saying all this to girls: agar aisa ho toh ghoom ke ek chamat maaro aur bolo, 'Apni maa-behen ka shot le lo.' Disgusting people! What is this mentality?" Salman said.

Salman and Katrina reportedly began dating in the mid-2000s after working together. Katrina later acknowledged in a 2011 interview with Cosmopolitan that Salman was her first serious relationship.

Katrina has been married to Vicky Kaushal since 2021. They welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, last November.