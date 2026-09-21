'Joked For The Hook': Pakistani RJ Apologises For Body-Shaming Katrina Kaif After Salman Khan Slams Trolls

Pakistani RJ Dr Ejaz Waris issued an apology for trolling Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy weight gain. Ejaz's apology came after Salman Khan called out his remarks on Bigg Boss 20.

Following Salman Khan's comments, Ejaz Waris posted a video on Instagram apologising to both the stars and calling them his “favourites.”

In the video, he said, “I was just watching this clip of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss in which he mentioned me and said that I shouldn't have said such things to Katrina. And after this, I really felt that I shouldn't have said all those things. I am a huge fan of Salman and Katrina too, but I don't know in what flow I said those things in the recording. I just joked a bit for the hook of the video, but a lot of people are hurt because of my words."

He continued, “I am really sorry, Katrina Kaif, if my words have hurt you, and sorry to everyone whose heart broke because of my reel. I know I said this in a very casual way without any intention of body shaming, but I don't know in what flow I said those words. My words would have hurt, but my intention was never to body-shame. Keep rocking, Salman and Katrina."

The RJ further explained that he realised his remarks were wrong and acknowledged his mistake, saying he had been carrying a sense of guilt over his remarks and wanted to take back his words.

He added that while some people might accuse him of apologising out of fear, he was not concerned about such reactions. He said he was sincerely sorry to Katrina Kaif, whom he referred to as a "superstar of India" and "the world".

The apology came after Salman Khan slammed trolls on Bigg Boss 20. Without taking Katrina's name, Salman said, “Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight (everyone puts on weight after becoming pregnant)," adding that she would get fit again when she returned to films.

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