To Birthday Girl Kareena Kapoor, 46 Today, Love From Big Sister Karisma, BFFs Malaika-Amrita, Sister-In-Laws Soha, Saba

Kareena Kapoor turns 46 today. Messages and birthday wishes are pouring in for the birthday girl. Kareena's big sister, Karisma Kapoor, turned the clock back and shared an adorable picture from their childhood days.

Sharing the picture, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday to the best sister ever. Always side by side, always twinning and winning. Love you mostest.”

Keeping up with the viral AI '80s trend, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “You were born in 1980—a true-blue '80s child—so this seemed appropriate. Happy, happy birthday to my gorgeous, kind and loving sister-in-law. Here's to being a style icon through every decade gone and all to come!”

Soha shared AI-generated pictures of her and Kareena. She also shared an AI picture featuring Kareena, Saif, Kunal and herself, painted in the '80s colourbook.

Sharing multiple wholesome pictures with the birthday girl, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Where do I begin… I remember meeting you and bhai on some shoot, and you were wearing this leather short skirt and jacket and looking so … I must have imbibed that look from you back in the day.

“I was there when you first met Abba :) Both these memories are so vivid, and I wish I'd captured them on film too!

“And then… so many more! Polo events, parties, birthdays, festivals… And our traditional selfies! That's a given!

“You were my Lolo when I needed you most. I will always love you for that! You've had my back… as I do yours.

“Happppppyyyy happyyyy birthday to you! There is no boundary holding you back. Shine bright forever. You're a star. Love you.”

BFFs Malaika and Amrita are not far behind. Sharing a party picture, Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy Birthday, my Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan… Love you loads.”

Amrita Arora captioned the pictures, “My darling Beebo @kareenakapoorkhan! Day ho ya night, may we always hold on to each other tight, through sleepless nights, and never lose sight of all our times we look forward to with so much might!!!! I wanted to write you a poem, and so I did. Happy Birthday, bestie. Love you longtime.”

During the 16th edition of The Indian Express' Expresso, she said that Taimur sometimes uses his nanny's phone and insists on calling it his own.

Kareena Kapoor was joined by her Daayra co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Meghna Gulzar.

“They do not have access to phones. Taimur's nanny has a phone, which he insists is his phone. I said, ‘It's not your phone,'” she said.

“He asked if he can tell his friends that it's his phone, but I denied,” Kareena said. She also recalled how Taimur points out that both she and his father, actor Saif Ali Khan, use their phones when she tells him to limit his screen time.

“I am hyper about the whole digital thing, but then he points out that ‘you and Abba also talk on the phone,'” the 45-year-old said. “When they are playing games all day, I literally have to snatch phones from their hands,” she added.

Released on September 18, the film received mixed reviews.