Kareena Kapoor Says Taimur Wanted To Forgive Saif Ali Khan's Attacker, But She Struggled: "It Is Complex"

Kareena Kapoor has opened up about how her family dealt with the aftermath of Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident earlier this year. While the attack left the actor with physical and emotional pain, Kareena revealed that their son Taimur looked at the situation differently and wanted Saif to forgive his attacker.

In an interview with Mojo Story, Kareena spoke about Saif's choice to forgive his attacker and the mixed emotions she continues to grapple with following the incident.

The actor said, “I don't think anybody would have thought that this could happen. Justice is different for everyone. My son Tim and Saif both believe that he should be forgiven. It was actually Tim who told Saif, ‘Abba, forgive him.'”

Kareena explained that the family's response was influenced partly by what they learned about the accused's circumstances.

She shared, “One of the cops came home and told us that he said he was looking for money. That is what he actually told the nanny at home as well. He wanted Rs 1 crore. He said he was looking to send it to his mother. That is what he confessed: that he wanted the money because his mother needed to have surgery. Obviously, we were like, this would not have happened if things had not panned out this way. So that's when Tim was like, ‘Forgive him.'”

Reflecting on her own feelings, Kareena admitted that the question of justice became complicated for her. “The fact is that Saif did suffer, so how do I get justice for that? The pain that I felt for so long? So it is obviously very complex," she added.

Saif was attacked in the early hours of January 16 last year after an intruder allegedly entered the family's Bandra home. He sustained multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. The actor underwent surgery for his injuries, including a serious wound near his spine, before being discharged a few days later.

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