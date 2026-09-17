Kareena Kapoor Turns Modern Maharani In Vibrant Pink Saree For <i>Daayra</i> Promotions

Kareena Kapoor once again proved her fashion prowess as she stepped out in a striking vibrant pink saree for the promotions of her upcoming film, Daayra. Bringing together traditional elegance and contemporary glamour, the actor made a statement in the eye-catching drape.

In the photos shared by Kareena on Instagram, she was seen wearing a bright fuchsia-pink saree from Picchika, featuring delicate floral prints with clusters of orange and golden-yellow marigold flowers accented by dark green and black foliage. The floral motifs were scattered across the saree rather than arranged in a heavy pattern, keeping the look chic and gorgeous.

The lightweight fabric naturally fell around her body, creating elegant and fluid pleats. Kareena draped the saree in a classic style, with the pallu covering her shoulders before cascading down her arm. She paired the saree with a matching pink blouse, allowing the printed saree to remain the focal point. The blouse came with a clean, wide V-shaped neckline that complemented the saree instead of competing with it.

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To accessorise the look, the actor wore a sleek Cartier watch to add a touch of luxury to her attire. She also opted for small statement earrings and sparkly diamond rings, which gave a dash of sparkle to the look.

Kareena kept her hair and makeup equally refined. She tied her hair back into a sleek and neatly parted low bun and decorated it with marigold orange gajra, complementing the marigold prints of her saree. She kept her makeup soft but defined with a glowing base, subtle peachy-pink blush, defined eyeliner, smoky eyeshadow, and a muted nude-pink lip.

The combination of the pink saree along with the playful floral motifs, sleek bun, and luxury accessories made the actor look like nothing less than a modern maharani.

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