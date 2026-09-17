At 47, Soha Ali Khan Swears By This 30-Minute Cardio Routine For Heart Health

Soha Ali Khan is known for her simple lifestyle, healthy habits and love for fitness. The actor recently gave her followers a peek into three things she is enjoying at the moment: a skincare routine, a workout, and a book.

Her simple routine includes a moringa face pack, which she keeps on for about 15 minutes. For fitness, the 47-year-old prefers interval training, where she walks for one minute and then runs for two minutes.

Along with fitness and skincare, Soha also shared a book she is currently enjoying. She recommended Flesh, which is available on Kindle.

On Instagram, Soha Ali Khan shared that she recently added a 30-minute treadmill workout in her weekly routine. While she usually prefers strength training, she now does cardio twice a week to support her heart and overall health. Her routine includes walking for one minute followed by running for two minutes at around 80% effort, which she repeats for 30 minutes. She feels this gives her a good workout without affecting her strength sessions.

For skincare, the actor has been using moringa face pack. She finds it refreshing, especially after spending time outside in the sun.

In an earlier interview with The Times of India, Soha Ali Khan spoke about how she looks after her skin, especially during summer. She explained that she pays extra attention to her food during the hot months because what she eats also affects the way her skin looks. Over the years, she has tried different foods, but she has found three options that she feels work well for keeping her skin fresh, healthy and glowing.

She includes almonds in her diet because they contain healthy fats and vitamin E, which can support skin health. She also likes amla. She cuts them into small pieces, adds honey and eats it or drinks it as juice. Another favourite is beetroot juice. Soha prefers cold pressed beetroot juice as she believes this helps retain more nutrients and fibre than cooking beetroot as a curry.

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