Long Queues Outside Apple Stores In India As Sale Of New iPhones Begins

Long lines were seen outside stores in Apple stores in India as the sale of the newly launched iPhone series begins. For now, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are being sold.

The latest Pro models are available through Apple's online store and six retail outlets across the country.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max come in black, silver, glacier, and a new burgundy finish. The phones feature a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture and new Pro camera controls. They are powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip and a new vapour chamber aimed at improving performance, AI features, and battery life.

In Maharashtra, a customer who managed to get the first phone said, "I've got the first phone. I'm really excited. I was trying to get the first one; I'd been waiting here for about 10 to 12 hours for this. Finally, the first phone is in my hands..."

A customer from Bengaluru, Rahul, who has been buying iPhones since the iPhone 7, said he arrived at around 5 am and described the annual iPhone launch as a "festival".

"I've been here since around five o'clock in the morning. There was a long queue. People from Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai are here just to buy the iPhone. I've been purchasing iPhones for a very long time. I remember my first iPhone was an iPhone 7. Since then, I've been continuously buying iPhones... I'm expecting a phone. But it's like a festival for me. iPhone launch is like a festival. Every year, I try to buy an iPhone," he said.

In Noida, a buyer came from there, said he had been waiting in the queue since 6 am and managed to get the first iPhone 18 Pro Max.

"...I was using the iPhone 13 before, so it is worth the upgrade. There are a lot of features, and I am feeling good about it, as I could collect it in only 5 minutes," he said.

About iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 1,89,900, Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 3,14,900, respectively.

About iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB variant. Its 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 2,04,900, Rs 2,54,900 and Rs 3,29,900, respectively.

The price marks an increase for Apple's latest Pro models.

Apple has also introduced AirPods 5, which come with Active Noise Cancellation in an open-ear design. The company says the new earbuds can remove up to 50 per cent more outside noise than AirPods 4 with ANC.

The new Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 come with the Health Sensing System and S11 chip. The watches offer heart rate sensing, more frequent heart rate and HRV readings and a new readiness score.

About iPhone Duo

Apple's biggest new addition is the iPhone Duo, the company's first foldable iPhone. It has a 7.6-inch inner Super Retina XDR display and a 5.4-inch outer display.

Apple says the iPhone Duo is its thinnest iPhone ever when fully opened.

Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo will open in India at 5:30 pm IST on October 16, with the foldable going on sale from October 23.

The iPhone Duo is priced at Rs 2,99,900 in India for the base model. It will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage variants and comes in two colour options: Star White and Night Sky.