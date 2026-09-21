Indians Are Flying To Dubai For Cheaper iPhones. Does The Math Work Out?

For most Indians, buying a new iPhone means visiting an Apple Store, checking an online sale or waiting for a bank discount. However, for some Apple fans this time, the shopping trip has become international.

They are flying to Dubai to buy the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max because the price difference with India is large enough to make the trip worth considering. In some cases, buyers say that even after adding the cost of a flight and visa, the Dubai purchase can still work out cheaper.

The price gap is substantial. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dirham 5,099 in the UAE. At recent exchange rates, that works out to roughly Rs 1.32 lakh-Rs 1.33 lakh.

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In India, the same 256GB iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900. This creates a difference of about Rs 33,000 before travel and other costs.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Dirham 5,499 in the UAE, or roughly Rs 1.42 lakh-Rs 1.44 lakh. In India, its starting price is Rs 1,79,900. The difference is around Rs 38,000. For some buyers, that is enough to make a flight to Dubai part of the calculation.

"Even With Flight Ticket And Visa, It Is Still Cheaper"

This is exactly the calculation some Indian buyers made when the new iPhones went on sale at the Apple Store in Dubai Mall on September 18.

Mumbai resident Aman Solanki told Gulf News that the price difference was enough to justify the trip. "Even with a flight ticket and visa, it is still cheaper," Solanki said, according to Gulf News.

He also pointed to a difference of around Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 when buying multiple phones, making the economics more attractive. The saving on one phone may not always cover the entire cost of flying from India to Dubai. But for someone already travelling to the UAE, or buying more than one device, the calculation can change quickly.

Another Indian buyer, Mohammed Sayed from Kerala, compared India-UAE prices before making the iPhone purchase. He was already in Dubai to visit family. After checking the prices in India and the UAE, he decided to buy the iPhone 18 Pro Max in Dubai. "I actually came to visit my family here too but decided to buy the phone here after comparing the cost between the UAE and India," he told Gulf News. "For me, I'm saving around Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 for the new iPhone. The taxes really increase the price," he said.

Why Is The iPhone Cheaper In Dubai?

Taxes are a major part of the price difference. The UAE has a 5 per cent VAT system. India has a different tax and import-duty structure for smartphones, which affects the final retail price.

For a premium phone costing more than Rs 1.5 lakh, even a relatively large difference in the tax and pricing structure can translate into tens of thousands of rupees.

Apple itself lists the UAE starting prices at Dirham 5,099 for the iPhone 18 Pro and Dirham 5,499 for the Pro Max. Both models are available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options.

This means the price difference is not coming from a cheaper or older version of the phone. The comparison is between the same new Pro models sold in the two markets.

"Pricing Can Influence Where Consumers Buy"

The Dubai-India price gap also shows how consumers can respond when premium products are priced differently across countries.

Abhishek Thomas, Marketing Manager, Airtel Digital, told NDTV, "This is a classic example of how pricing doesn't just influence what consumers buy, but also where they choose to buy it. For premium electronics, cross-border price arbitrage could increasingly become a factor in purchase decisions."

Thomas added, "With the iPhone 18 Pro starting at around 1.32-1.33 lakh in the UAE, the gap is significant enough for some Indian consumers to consider flight + visa costs and still see value in buying from Dubai."

He further said that if someone can combine a Dubai trip with an iPhone purchase at a similar overall cost, it can become a lucrative option.

However, customs rules and applicable allowances also need to be considered when bringing expensive electronics back to India. Someone flying to Dubai only to buy one iPhone has a different equation from someone already visiting family. The calculation also changes if a buyer purchases multiple phones.

South-East Asia Also Offers An Option

There are also cheaper options beyond Dubai. In Southeast Asia, Malaysia is currently the cheapest market for the iPhone 18 Pro, with the 256GB model costing about $1,350. Thailand is next at around $1,468, followed by Singapore at $1,492, Vietnam at $1,500 and the Philippines at $1,509.

For Indian travellers, the calculation becomes more interesting because Malaysia and Thailand currently allow short tourist visits without a pre-arranged visa. So, for someone already planning a holiday, the trip could double up as an iPhone-shopping opportunity. Depending on airfare, accommodation and other travel expenses, a few days abroad and an iPhone could potentially come close to what the buyer would spend on the phone alone in India. The exact saving, however, will depend on the traveller's overall trip cost and applicable customs rules.