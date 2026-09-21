Attempt To Capture 'Dramatic' Photo Leaves Tourists Stranded On Isolated US Beach

A group of tourists were stuck on a beach in Oregon, US, on Wednesday after rising tides trapped them. According to the New York Post, they were trying to take a "dramatic" photo. The incident took place at Lost Boy Beach, which is a secluded cove in Tillamook County known for its dramatic cliffs, caves, and unpredictable water levels. According to local emergency officials, the group walked down to the isolated beach just to capture a picture.

However, as they focused on taking photos, the tide quickly came in, filling the sea cave behind them, which was their only way back.

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As quoted, Tillamook Fire Chief Jeff McBrayer said that the tourists didn't realise that the incoming tide would seal their exit.

"You have to ask a local or check a tide app on a phone for tide information," McBrayer said. "Because, when people are stranded there, we may not be able to get to them."

McBrayer said that with no normal cell coverage, the travellers used an emergency satellite connection on their device to signal for help around 3:45 pm (local time).

First responders from the Netarts-Oceanside Fire District sent a drone to assess the situation. Aerial footage revealed the three visitors stranded on a tiny, shrinking strip of sand.

To grab the attention of rescuers, the group had arranged wood sticks on the sand to spell out a massive "SOS".

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Because of the growing danger, firefighters rushed to save the tourists, who were already soaked, cold, and shivering.

Once they reached the travellers using safety ropes, responders strapped life vests onto them, clipped them to the rope line, and guided them through the surging water back to higher ground.

The three visitors walked away with minor bumps and bruises but required no hospitalisation.

Social media users also responded to the incident, with a majority of them urging people to "understand the tides".

"I have a tide app.on my phone. I always check it before I walk on the beach," one user suggested.

"A big thank you to all our volunteer firefighters/emts for your service to all!!!" another user said.