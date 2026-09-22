72nd National Film Awards: President Droupadi Murmu Urges Stars Not To Endorse Products Harmful To Health

President Droupadi Murmu had a message for popular film stars at the 72nd National Film Awards on Tuesday: be careful about what you endorse.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, she said celebrities have a big influence on children and young people and should not use that influence to promote products that could be harmful to their health.

Droupadi Murmu On Celebrity Endorsements

The President said film stars can have a strong impact on the choices and habits of their fans, particularly younger audiences.

"When successful artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them. I urge popular artists not to endorse products that are harmful to people's health. A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness," Murmu said.

She also spoke about the responsibility that comes with being a popular artist and the kind of influence celebrities have beyond their work in films.

Murmu Praises Indian Cinema

Speaking about Indian cinema, Murmu said the quality of films being made across the country had given her confidence in the industry's future.

"Learning about the quality films being produced in the country strengthens my conviction that our films will set world-class benchmarks for quality. I wish you all and the film industry a golden future," Murmu said.

She also highlighted the role of popular film artists in India's creative economy and their ability to reach large audiences.

The ceremony also saw veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema.

Yami Gautam won the Best Actress award for Article 370. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan were honoured with the Best Actor awards for their respective performances.

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